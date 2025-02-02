Grammys 2025 Winners: See The List

The Recording Academy has officially started handing out Grammys. Winners in most of this year's 94 categories will receive their gramophone trophies at the afternoon Premiere Ceremony, hosted by Justin Trantor at the Peacock Theater, with a small handful reserved for the main show Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena. We'll be updating this post throughout the day by bolding the winners in each category.
The Grammy festivities have been toned down significantly in 2025 in light of the LA wildfires. The big three label groups Universal, Sony, and Warner all canceled their Grammy-related events. Billboard and Spotify canceled their annual events as well. And the Recording Academy itself canceled several events including the Producers & Engineers Wing celebration and the Black Music Collective’s event for Kirk Franklin. However, the MusiCares Persons Of The Year Charity Gala (which this year honored the Grateful Dead), the Special Merit Awards Ceremony & Grammy Nominees Reception, and Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala still took place this weekend, with the latter turned into a fundraising event.
Some big stars will present awards at the main show, including Taylor Swift, Will Smith, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monét, Chili Peppers duo Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, and Queen Latifah. Among those performing on the main show: Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Raye, Teddy Swims, Shaboozey, and Shakira. There will also be a tribute "to the city of Los Angeles and those affected by the wildfires" from "Die With A Smile" singers Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars as well as a medley honoring the late Quincy Jones led by Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monáe, along with the standard In Memoriam segment. Herbie Hancock, St. Vincent, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Jacob Collier, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, and John Legend are also among tribute segment performers.
Artists like Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, and Knocked Loose (makers of "the heaviest song ever nominated for a Grammy") could win for the first time today. The Beatles are also nominated for the first time since the '90s; however if the they win in either of their categories, John Lennon and George Harrison do not get awarded since contributions to "new recordings" have to have been made within five years of the music's release. This happened the last time the Beatles won (three awards in 1997) as Lennon's contributions were not recognized. Either way, Ringo Starr will not be eating pizza afterwards. Other trivia about this year's nominees include the fact that for the first time no men were nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and that none of the songs nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance hit #1 on the Hot 100.
If Jimmy Carter posthumously wins Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording (for the fourth time) he will be the oldest Grammy winner in history, surpassing Pinetop Perkins who was 97 when he won Best Traditional Blues Album in 2011. The former president was 100 years old when the nominations were announced. Trevor Noah is hosting for the fifth straight year and he's nominated for Best Comedy Album; if he wins, he’ll be the second Grammy host to accept an award when they're hosting, following Kenny Rogers in 1980. And if "Birds Of A Feather" or "Die With A Smile" wins Song Of The Year it would make Billie Eilish and Finneas or Bruno Mars and D'Mile, respectively, the first artists to win that category three times.
If Taylor Swift gets Album Of The Year for The Tortured Poets Department, she'll break her own record for most wins in that category with five. If André 3000 wins it for New Blue Sun, it would be the first instrumental LP to do so since Henri Mancini's The Music From Peter Gunn at the very first Grammys in 1959. (André announced yesterday, however, that he is unable to attend the ceremony.) And of course Beyoncé could also finally take home Album Of The Year for Cowboy Carter; she'd be the fourth Black woman to do so. As for whether Bey’s 11 Grammy nominations this year tops Michael Jackson’s Thriller record, it's complicated.
The Grammy Awards evening ceremony airs on CBS and starts at 8pm ET/5pm PT and runs until 11pm ET/8pm PT.
Here are the winners:
Album Of The Year
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter*
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet
Charli XCX - Brat
Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Record Of The Year
The Beatles - "Now And Then"
Beyoncé - "Texas Hold Em"
Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"
Charli XCX - "360"
Billie Eilish - "Birds Of A Feather"
Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"*
Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"
Taylor Swift - "Fortnight" (Feat. Post Malone)
Song Of The Year
Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Billie Eilish - "Birds Of A Feather"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - "Die With A Smile"
Taylor Swift - "Fortnight" (Feat. Post Malone)
Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"
Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"*
Sabrina Carpenter - "Please Please Please"
Beyoncé - "Texas Hold Em"
Best New Artist
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan*
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jessi Alexander
Amy Allen*
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Raye
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Alissia
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile
Ian Fitchuk
Mustard
Daniel Nigro*
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Erica Brenner
Christoph Franke
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone*
Dirk Sobotka
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beyoncé - "Bodyguard"
Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"*
Charli XCX - "Apple"
Billie Eilish - "Birds Of A Feather"
Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Gracie Abrams - "Us" (Feat. Taylor Swift)
Beyoncé - "Levi's Jeans" (Feat. Post Malone)
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - "Guess"
Ariana Grande, Brandy, & Monica - "The Boy Is Mine"
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - "Die With A Smile"*
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine
Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft
Chappell Roan - The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet*
Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Disclosure - "She’s Gone, Dance On"
Four Tet - "Loved"
Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - "Leavemealone"
Justice & Tame Impala - "Neverender"*
Kaytranada - "Witchy" (Feat. Childish Gambino)
Best Dance Pop Recording
Ariana Grande - "Yes, And?"
Billie Eilish - "L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]"
Charli XCX - "Von Dutch"*
Madison Beer - "Make You Mine"
Troye Sivan - "Got Me Started"
Best Dance/Electronic Album
Charli XCX - Brat*
Four Tet - Three
Justice - Hyperdrama
Kaytranada - Timeless
Zedd - Telos
Best Remixed Recording
Charli XCX - "Von Dutch (A. G. Cook Remix)" (Feat. Addison Rae)
Doechii & Kaytranada - "Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)" (Feat. JT)
Julian Marley & Antaeus - "Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)"
Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)"*
Shaboozey & David Guetta - "A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)"
Best Rock Performance
The Beatles - "Now And Then"*
The Black Keys - "Beautiful People (Stay High)"
Green Day - "The American Dream Is Killing Me"
IDLES - "Gift Horse"
Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter"
St. Vincent - "Broken Man"
Best Metal Performance
Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)"*
Judas Priest - "Crown Of Horns"
Knocked Loose - "Suffocate" (Feat. Poppy)
Metallica - "Screaming Suicide"
Spiritbox - "Cellar Door"
Best Rock Song
The Black Keys - "Beautiful People (Stay High)"
Green Day - "Dilemma"
IDLES - "Gift Horse"
Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter"
St. Vincent - "Broken Man"*
Best Rock Album
The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards
Fontaines D.C. - Romance
Green Day - Saviors
IDLES - TANGK
Pearl Jam - Dark Matter
The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds*
Jack White - No Name
Best Alternative Music Performance
Cage The Elephant - "Neon Pill"
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - "Song Of The Lake"
Fontaines D.C. - "Starburster"
Kim Gordon - "Bye Bye"
St. Vincent - "Flea"*
Best Alternative Music Album
Brittany Howard - What Now
Clairo - Charm
Kim Gordon - The Collective
Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God
St. Vincent - All Born Screaming*
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown - "Residuals"
Coco Jones - "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"
Jhené Aiko - "Guidance"
Muni Long - "Made For Me (Live On BET)"*
SZA - "Saturn"
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Kenyon Dixon - "Can I Have This Groove"
Lalah Hathaway - "No Lie" (Feat. Michael McDonald)
Lucky Daye - "That’s You"*
Marsha Ambrosius - "Wet"
Muni Long - "Make Me Forget"
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones - "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"
Kehlani - "After Hours"
Muni Long - "Ruined Me"
SZA - "Saturn"*
Tems - "Burning"
Best Progressive R&B Album
Avery*Sunshine - So Glad To Know You*
Childish Gambino - Bando Stone And The New World
Durand Bernarr - En Route
Kehlani - Crash
NxWorries - Why Lawd?*
Best R&B Album
Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)*
Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack
Lucky Daye - Algorithm
Muni Long - Revenge
Usher - Coming Home
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B - "Enough (Miami)"
Common & Pete Rock - "When The Sun Shines Again" (Feat. Posdnuos)
Doechii - "Nissan Altima"
Eminem - "Houdini"
Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar - "Like That"
Glorilla - "Yeah Glo!"
Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"*
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - "Spaghettii"
Future, Metro Boomin, & The Weeknd - "We Still Don’t Trust You"
Jordan Adetunji - "Kehlani (Remix)" (Feat. Kehlani)
Latto - "Big Mama"
Rapsody - "3:AM" (Feat. Erykah Badu)*
Best Rap Song
Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar - "Like That"
Glorilla - "Yeah Glo!"
Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"*
Rapsody & Hit-Boy - "Asteroids"
¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, & Rich The Kid - "Carnival" (Feat. Playboi Carti)
Best Rap Album
Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1
Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal*
Eminem - The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)
Future & Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You
J. Cole - Might Delete Later
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Malik Yusef - Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In The Beginning Was The Word
Omari Hardwick - Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series
Queen Sheba - Civil Writes: The South Got Something To Say
Skillz - The Seven Number Ones
Tank And The Bangas - The Heart, The Mind, The Soul*
Best Country Solo Performance
Beyoncé - "16 Carriages"
Jelly Roll - "I Am Not Okay"
Kacey Musgraves - "The Architect"
Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Chris Stapleton - "It Takes A Woman"*
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus - "II Most Wanted"*
Brothers Osborne - "Break Mine"
Dan + Shay - "Bigger Houses"
Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan - "Cowboys Cry Too"
Post Malone - "I Had Some Help" (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
Best Country Song
Beyoncé - "Texas Hold ’Em"
Jelly Roll - "I Am Not Okay"
Kacey Musgraves - "The Architect"*
Post Malone - "I Had Some Help" (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"
Best Country Album
Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter*
Chris Stapleton - Higher
Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
Best American Roots Performance
The Fabulous Thunderbirds - "Nothing In Rambling" (Feat. Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal, & Mick Fleetwood)
Rhiannon Giddens - "The Ballad Of Sally Anne"
Shemekia Copeland - "Blame It On Eve"
Sierra Ferrell - "Lighthouse"*
Best Americana Performance
Beyoncé - "Ya Ya"
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - "Empty Trainload Of Sky"
Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves - "Don’t Do Me Good"
Madison Cunningham - "Subtitles"
Sarah Jarosz - "Runaway Train"
Sierra Ferrell - "American Dreaming"*
Best American Roots Song
Aoife O’Donovan - "All My Friends"
Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple - "All In Good Time"
Mark Knopfler - "Ahead Of The Game"
Shemekia Copeland - "Blame It On Eve"
Sierra Ferrell - "American Dreaming"*
Best Americana Album
Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy
Maggie Rose - No One Gets Out Alive
Sarah Jarosz - Polaroid Lovers
Sierra Ferrell - Trail Of Flowers*
T Bone Burnett - The Other Side
Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings - Live Vol. 1*
Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - I Built A World
Dan Tyminski - Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman
The Del McCoury Band - Songs Of Love And Life
Sister Sadie - No Fear
Tony Trischka - Earl Jam
Best Traditional Blues Album
Cedric Burnside - Hill Country Love
The Fabulous Thunderbirds - Struck Down
Little Feat - Sam’s Place
Sue Foley - One Guitar Woman
Taj Mahal - Swingin’: Live At The Church In Tulsa*
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Antonio Vergara - The Fury
Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2
Ruthie Foster - Mileage*
Shemekia Copeland - Blame It On Eve
Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour - Friendlytown
Best Folk Album
Adrianne Lenker - Bright Future
American Patchwork Quartet - American Patchwork Quartet
Aoife O’Donovan - All My Friends
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Woodland*
Madi Diaz - Weird Faith
Best Regional Roots Music Album
Big Chief Monk Featuring J’wan Boudreaux - Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
Kalani Pe'a - Kuini*
New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty - Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
The Rumble - Stories From The Battlefield
Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul - 25 Back To My Roots
Best Children's Music Album
Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids - World Wide Playdate
John Legend - My Favorite Dream
Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - ¡Brillo, Brillo!*
Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats - Creciendo
Rock for Children - Solid Rock Revival
Best Comedy Album
Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer*
Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner
Nikki Glaser - Someday You’ll Die
Ricky Gervais - Armageddon
Trevor Noah - Where Was I
Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording
Barbra Streisand - My Name Is Barbra
Dolly Parton - Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones
George Clinton - ...And Your Ass Will Follow
Jimmy Carter - Last Sundays In Plains: A Centennial Celebration*
Various Artists - All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper - Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein*
Various Artists - The Color Purple
Various Artists - Deadpool & Wolverine
Various Artists - Saltburn
Various Artists - Twisters: The Album
Best Score Soundtrack Album For Visual Media
Kris Bowers - The Color Purple
Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two*
Laura Karpman - American Fiction
Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross, & Leopold Ross - Shōgun
Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers
Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media
Bear McCreary - God Of War Ragnarök: Valhalla
John Paesano - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora
Wilbert Roget II - Star Wars Outlaws
Winifred Phillips - Wizardry: Proving Grounds Of The Mad Overlord*
Best Song Written For Visual Media
Barbra Streisand - "Love Will Survive" (from The Tattooist Of Auschwitz)
Jon Batiste - "It Never Went Away" (from American Symphony)*
Luke Combs - "Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma" (from Twisters: The Album)
*NSync & Justin Timberlake - "Better Place" (from Trolls Band Together)
Olivia Rodrigo - "Can’t Catch Me Now" (from The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes)
Best Music Video
A$AP Rocky - "Tailor Swif"
Charli XCX - "360"
Eminem - "Houdini"
Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"*
Taylor Swift - "Fortnight" (Feat. Post Malone)
Best Music Film
Jon Batiste - American Symphony*
June Carter Cash - June
Run-DMC - Kings From Queens
Steven Van Zandt - Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple
Various Artists - The Greatest Night In Pop
Best Recording Package
The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers
Charli XCX - Brat*
iWhoiWhoo - Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease
Kate Bush - Hounds Of Love (Baskerville Edition)
The Muddy Basin Ramblers - Jug Band Millionaire
Post Malone - F-1 Trillion
William Clark Green - Baker Hotel
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Alpha Wolf - Half Living Things
John Lennon - Mind Games*
Kate Bush - Hounds Of Love (The Boxes Of Lost At Sea)
Nirvana - In Utero
Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker - Unsuk Chin
90 Day Men - We Blame Chicago
Best Album Notes
Alice Coltrane - The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)
Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras - After Midnight
John Culshaw - John Culshaw - The Art Of The Producer - The Early Years 1948-55
King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial*
Various Artists - SONtrack Original De La Película “Al Son de Beno”
Best Historical Album
King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial*
Paul Robeson – Voice Of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, And Victor Recordings
Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía - Pepito y Paquito
Prince & The New Power Generation - Diamonds And Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)
Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews - The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)
Best Latin Pop Album
Anitta - Funk Generation
Kali Uchis - Orquídeas
Kany García - García
Luis Fonsi - El Viaje
Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran*
Best Música Urbana Album
Bad Bunny - Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana
Feid - Ferxxocalipsis
J Balvin - Rayo
Residente - Las Letras Ya No Importan*
Young Miko - Att.
Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album
Cimafunk - Pa’ Tu Cuerpa
El David Aguilar - Compita del Destino
Mon Laferte - Autopoiética
Nathy Peluso - Grasa
Rawayana - ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?*
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Carín León - Boca Chueca, Vol. 1*
Chiquis - Diamantes
Jessi Uribe - De Lejitos
Peso Pluma - Éxodo
Best Tropical Latin Album
Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 - Radio Güira
Kiki Valera - Vacilón Santiaguero
Marc Anthony - Muevense
Sheila E. - Bailar
Tony Succar & Mimy Succar - Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)*
Best Global Music Performance
Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir - "Sunlight To My Soul"
Arooj Aftab - "Raat Ki Rani"
Jacob Collier - "A Rock Somewhere" (Feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal)
Masa Takumi - "Kashira" (Feat. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung)
Rocky Dawuni - "Rise"
Sheila E. - "Bemba Colorá" (Feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar)*
Best African Music Performance
Asake & Wizkid - "MMS"
Burna Boy - "Higher"
Chris Brown - "Sensational" (Feat. Davido & Lojay)
Tems - "Love Me JeJe"*
Yemi Alade - "Tomorrow"
Best Global Music Album
Antonio Rey - Historias de un Flamenco
Ciro Hurtado - Paisajes
Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - Alkebulan II*
Rema - Heis
Tems - Born In The Wild
Best Reggae Album
Collie Buddz - Take It Easy
Shenseea - Never Gets Late Here
Various Artists - Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By the Film (Deluxe)*
Vybz Kartel - Party With Me
The Wailers - Evolution
Best New Age, Ambient Or Chant Album
Anoushka Shankar - Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn
Chris Redding - Visions Of Sounds De Luxe
Radhika Vekaria - Warriors Of Light
Ricky Kej - Break Of Dawn
Ryuichi Sakamoto - Opus
Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon - Triveni*
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Doe - "Holy Hands"
Melvin Crispell III - "Yesterday"
Ricky Dillard - "Hold On (Live)"
Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton - "One Hallelujah" (Feat. Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr)*
Yolanda Adams - "Church Doors"
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Bethel Music & Jenn Johnson - "Holy Forever (Live)" (Feat. CeCe Winans)
CeCe Winans - "That’s My King"*
Elevation Worship - "Praise" (Feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown, & Chandler Moore)
Honor & Glory & Disciple - "Firm Foundation (He Won’t)"
Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music - "In The Name Of Jesus" (Feat. Chandler Moore)
Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine, & Chandler Moore - "In The Room" (Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard)
Best Gospel Album
CeCe Winans - More Than This*
Karen Clark Sheard - Still Karen
Kirk Franklin - Father’s Day
Melvin Crispell III - Covered Vol. 1
Ricky Dillard - Choirmaster II (Live)
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Brandon Lake - Coat Of Many Colors
Doe - Heart Of A Human*
Elevation Worship - When Wind Meets Fire
Forrest Frank - Child Of God
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, & Naomi Raine - The Maverick Way Complete
Best Roots Gospel Album
Authentic Unlimited - The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2
Cory Henry - Church*
The Harlem Gospel Travelers - Rhapsody
Mark D. Conklin - The Gospel According To Mark
The Nelons - Loving You
Best Jazz Performance
The Baylor Project - "Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)"
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - "Juno"
Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis - "Little Fears" (Feat. Troy Roberts)
Lakecia Benjamin - "Phoenix Reimagined (Live)" (Feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts, & John Scofield)
Samara Joy - "Twinkle Twinkle Little Me" (Feat. Sullivan Fortner)*
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal
Christie Dashiell - Journey In Black
Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol. 1
Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza
Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday*
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Ambrose Akinmusire - Owl Song
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance*
Kenny Barron - Beyond This Place
Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)
Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra - And So It Goes
Dan Pugach - Bianca Reimagined*
John Beasley Featuring Frankfurt Radio Big Band - Returning To Forever
Miguel Zenón - Golden City
Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band - Walk A Mile In My Shoe
Best Latin Jazz Album
Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero - As I Travel
Eliane Elias - Time And Again
Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Collab
Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola - El Trio: Live In Italy
Michel Camilo & Tomatito - Spain Forever Again
Zaccai Curtis - Cubop Lives!*
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Arooj Aftab - Night Reign
André 3000 - New Blue Sun
Keyon Harrold - Foreverland
Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin*
Robert Glasper - Code Derivation
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Aaron Lazar - Impossible Dream
Cyrille Aimée - À Fleur de Peau
Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish
Lake Street Dive - Good Together
Norah Jones - Visions*
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Béla Fleck - Rhapsody In Blue
Bill Frisell - Orchestras (Live)
Julian Lage - Speak To Me
Mark Guiliana - Mark
Taylor Eigsti - Plot Armor*
Best Instrumental Composition
Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg) - At Last
Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra) - Communion
André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000) - "I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A "Rap" Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time"
Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea & Béla Fleck) - "Remembrance"
Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman) Strands*
Best Musical Theater Album
Hell’s Kitchen*
Merrily We Roll Along
The Notebook
The Outsiders
Suffs
The Wiz
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Charlotte Day Wilson - Cyan Blue
Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well
Lucky Daye - Algorithm
Peter Gabriel - I/O*
Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet
Willow - Empathogen
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay - Adams: Girls Of The Golden West
Silas Brown, Doron Schachter & Michael Schwartz - Andres: The Blind Banister
Mark Donahue & John Newton - Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit*
Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay - Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina
Best Immersive Audio Album
Bob Clearmountain - Avalon
Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling & Herbert Waltl - Genius Loves Company
Morten Lindberg - Henning Sommerro: Borders
Hans-Martin Buff, Peter Gabriel - i/o (In-Side Mix)*
Morten Lindberg - Pax
Best Orchestral Performance
Marin Alsop - Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance
JoAnn Falletta - Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major
Susanna Mälkki - Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)*
Susanna Mälkki - Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen
Esa-Pekka Salonen - Stravinsky: The Firebird
Best Opera Recording
John Adams 0 Adams: Girls Of The Golden West
Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas
Gerard Schwarz - Moravec: The Shining
Puts: The Hours - Yannick Nézet-Séguin
Esa-Pekka Salonen - Saariaho: Adriana Mater*
Best Choral Performance
Matthew Guard - Clear Voices In The Dark
Eric Holtan - A Dream So Bright - Choral Music Of Jake Runestad
Jeannette Sorrell - Handel: Israel In Egypt
Donald Nally - Ochre*
Elaine Kelly - Sheehan: Akathist
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
JACK Quartet - Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles
Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax - Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 And Op. 97, 'Archduke'
Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone & Lorelei EnsembleHome by Miró Quartet - Cerrone: Beaufort Scales
Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion - Rectangles And Circumstance*
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Andy Akiho - Akiho: Longing
Víkingur Ólafsson - Bach: Goldberg Variations*
Seth Parker Woods - Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D'Arc
Mak Grgić - Entourer
Curtis Stewart - Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Karen Slack, Michelle Cann - Beyond The Years - Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price*
Nicholas Phan - A Change Is Gonna Come
Fotina Naumenko - Newman: Bespoke Songs
Will Liverman - Show Me The Way
Joyce DiDonato - Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder
Best Classical Compendium Album
Andy Akiho & Imani Winds - Akiho: BeLonging
Curtis Stewart - American Counterpoints
JoAnn Falletta - Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode
Sangeeta Kaur - Mythologies II
Gustavo Dudamel - Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina*
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Andrea Casarrubios - Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello
Valerie Coleman - Coleman: Revelry
David Lang - Lang: Composition As Explanation
Gabriela Ortiz - Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina*
Kaija Saariaho - Saariaho: Adriana Mater
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Michael League - "Baby Elephant Walk – Encore" – Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy)
Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend - "Bridge Over Troubled Water"*
Béla Fleck & Ferde Grofé - "Rhapsody In Blue(Grass)"
Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy & Amanda Taylor - "Rose Without The Thorns"
Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor - "Silent Night"
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johanye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor - "Alma" *
"Always Come Back" – Matt Jones, arranger (John Legend)
Willow - "b i g f e e l i n g s"
Charlie Rosen & Jake Silverman - "Last Surprise"
Cody Fry - "The Sound Of Silence"
Béla Fleck & Ferde Grofé - "Rhapsody In Blue(Grass)"
Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy & Amanda Taylor - "Rose Without The Thorns"
Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor - "Silent Night"
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Andrea Casarrubios - Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello
Valerie Coleman - Coleman: Revelry
David Lang - Lang: Composition As Explanation
Gabriela Ortiz - Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina*
Kaija Saariaho - Saariaho: Adriana Mater