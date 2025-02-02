Grammys 2025 Winners: See The List

The Recording Academy has officially started handing out Grammys. Winners in most of this year's 94 categories will receive their gramophone trophies at the afternoon Premiere Ceremony, hosted by Justin Trantor at the Peacock Theater, with a small handful reserved for the main show Sunday night at Crypto.com Arena. We'll be updating this post throughout the day by bolding the winners in each category.

The Grammy festivities have been toned down significantly in 2025 in light of the LA wildfires. The big three label groups Universal, Sony, and Warner all canceled their Grammy-related events. Billboard and Spotify canceled their annual events as well. And the Recording Academy itself canceled several events including the Producers & Engineers Wing celebration and the Black Music Collective’s event for Kirk Franklin. However, the MusiCares Persons Of The Year Charity Gala (which this year honored the Grateful Dead), the Special Merit Awards Ceremony & Grammy Nominees Reception, and Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala still took place this weekend, with the latter turned into a fundraising event.

Some big stars will present awards at the main show, including Taylor Swift, Will Smith, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo, Victoria Monét, Chili Peppers duo Anthony Kiedis and Chad Smith, Cardi B, Gloria Estefan, and Queen Latifah. Among those performing on the main show: Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Raye, Teddy Swims, Shaboozey, and Shakira. There will also be a tribute "to the city of Los Angeles and those affected by the wildfires" from "Die With A Smile" singers Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars as well as a medley honoring the late Quincy Jones led by Stevie Wonder and Janelle Monáe, along with the standard In Memoriam segment. Herbie Hancock, St. Vincent, Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Jacob Collier, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, and John Legend are also among tribute segment performers.

Artists like Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter, and Knocked Loose (makers of "the heaviest song ever nominated for a Grammy") could win for the first time today. The Beatles are also nominated for the first time since the '90s; however if the they win in either of their categories, John Lennon and George Harrison do not get awarded since contributions to "new recordings" have to have been made within five years of the music's release. This happened the last time the Beatles won (three awards in 1997) as Lennon's contributions were not recognized. Either way, Ringo Starr will not be eating pizza afterwards. Other trivia about this year's nominees include the fact that for the first time no men were nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and that none of the songs nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance hit #1 on the Hot 100.

If Jimmy Carter posthumously wins Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording (for the fourth time) he will be the oldest Grammy winner in history, surpassing Pinetop Perkins who was 97 when he won Best Traditional Blues Album in 2011. The former president was 100 years old when the nominations were announced. Trevor Noah is hosting for the fifth straight year and he's nominated for Best Comedy Album; if he wins, he’ll be the second Grammy host to accept an award when they're hosting, following Kenny Rogers in 1980. And if "Birds Of A Feather" or "Die With A Smile" wins Song Of The Year it would make Billie Eilish and Finneas or Bruno Mars and D'Mile, respectively, the first artists to win that category three times.

If Taylor Swift gets Album Of The Year for The Tortured Poets Department, she'll break her own record for most wins in that category with five. If André 3000 wins it for New Blue Sun, it would be the first instrumental LP to do so since Henri Mancini's The Music From Peter Gunn at the very first Grammys in 1959. (André announced yesterday, however, that he is unable to attend the ceremony.) And of course Beyoncé could also finally take home Album Of The Year for Cowboy Carter; she'd be the fourth Black woman to do so. As for whether Bey’s 11 Grammy nominations this year tops Michael Jackson’s Thriller record, it's complicated.

The Grammy Awards evening ceremony airs on CBS and starts at 8pm ET/5pm PT and runs until 11pm ET/8pm PT.

Here are the winners:

Album Of The Year

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter*

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet

Charli XCX - Brat

Jacob Collier - Djesse Vol. 4

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Record Of The Year

The Beatles - "Now And Then"

Beyoncé - "Texas Hold Em"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"

Charli XCX - "360"

Billie Eilish - "Birds Of A Feather"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"*

Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

Taylor Swift - "Fortnight" (Feat. Post Malone)

Song Of The Year

Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Billie Eilish - "Birds Of A Feather"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - "Die With A Smile"

Taylor Swift - "Fortnight" (Feat. Post Malone)

Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"*

Sabrina Carpenter - "Please Please Please"

Beyoncé - "Texas Hold Em"

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan*

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jessi Alexander

Amy Allen*

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Raye

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Alissia

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile

Ian Fitchuk

Mustard

Daniel Nigro*

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Erica Brenner

Christoph Franke

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone*

Dirk Sobotka

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé - "Bodyguard"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso"*

Charli XCX - "Apple"

Billie Eilish - "Birds Of A Feather"

Chappell Roan - "Good Luck, Babe!"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Gracie Abrams - "Us" (Feat. Taylor Swift)

Beyoncé - "Levi's Jeans" (Feat. Post Malone)

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish - "Guess"

Ariana Grande, Brandy, & Monica - "The Boy Is Mine"

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars - "Die With A Smile"*

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande - Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard And Soft

Chappell Roan - The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n' Sweet*

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure - "She’s Gone, Dance On"

Four Tet - "Loved"

Fred Again.. & Baby Keem - "Leavemealone"

Justice & Tame Impala - "Neverender"*

Kaytranada - "Witchy" (Feat. Childish Gambino)

Best Dance Pop Recording

Ariana Grande - "Yes, And?"

Billie Eilish - "L’Amour de Ma Vie [Over Now Extended Edit]"

Charli XCX - "Von Dutch"*

Madison Beer - "Make You Mine"

Troye Sivan - "Got Me Started"

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Charli XCX - Brat*

Four Tet - Three

Justice - Hyperdrama

Kaytranada - Timeless

Zedd - Telos

Best Remixed Recording

Charli XCX - "Von Dutch (A. G. Cook Remix)" (Feat. Addison Rae)

Doechii & Kaytranada - "Alter Ego (Kaytranada Remix)" (Feat. JT)

Julian Marley & Antaeus - "Jah Sees Them (Amapiano Remix)"

Sabrina Carpenter - "Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix)"*

Shaboozey & David Guetta - "A Bar Song (Tipsy) (Remix)"

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles - "Now And Then"*

The Black Keys - "Beautiful People (Stay High)"

Green Day - "The American Dream Is Killing Me"

IDLES - "Gift Horse"

Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter"

St. Vincent - "Broken Man"

Best Metal Performance

Gojira, Marina Viotti & Victor le Masne - "Mea Culpa (Ah! Ça ira!)"*

Judas Priest - "Crown Of Horns"

Knocked Loose - "Suffocate" (Feat. Poppy)

Metallica - "Screaming Suicide"

Spiritbox - "Cellar Door"

Best Rock Song

The Black Keys - "Beautiful People (Stay High)"

Green Day - "Dilemma"

IDLES - "Gift Horse"

Pearl Jam - "Dark Matter"

St. Vincent - "Broken Man"*

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes - Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. - Romance

Green Day - Saviors

IDLES - TANGK

Pearl Jam - Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones - Hackney Diamonds*

Jack White - No Name

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage The Elephant - "Neon Pill"

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - "Song Of The Lake"

Fontaines D.C. - "Starburster"

Kim Gordon - "Bye Bye"

St. Vincent - "Flea"*

Best Alternative Music Album

Brittany Howard - What Now

Clairo - Charm

Kim Gordon - The Collective

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - Wild God

St. Vincent - All Born Screaming*

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - "Residuals"

Coco Jones - "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"

Jhené Aiko - "Guidance"

Muni Long - "Made For Me (Live On BET)"*

SZA - "Saturn"

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Kenyon Dixon - "Can I Have This Groove"

Lalah Hathaway - "No Lie" (Feat. Michael McDonald)

Lucky Daye - "That’s You"*

Marsha Ambrosius - "Wet"

Muni Long - "Make Me Forget"

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones - "Here We Go (Uh Oh)"

Kehlani - "After Hours"

Muni Long - "Ruined Me"

SZA - "Saturn"*

Tems - "Burning"

Best Progressive R&B Album

Avery*Sunshine - So Glad To Know You*

Childish Gambino - Bando Stone And The New World

Durand Bernarr - En Route

Kehlani - Crash

NxWorries - Why Lawd?*

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown - 11:11 (Deluxe)*

Lalah Hathaway - Vantablack

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Muni Long - Revenge

Usher - Coming Home

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B - "Enough (Miami)"

Common & Pete Rock - "When The Sun Shines Again" (Feat. Posdnuos)

Doechii - "Nissan Altima"

Eminem - "Houdini"

Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar - "Like That"

Glorilla - "Yeah Glo!"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"*

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Beyoncé, Linda Martell & Shaboozey - "Spaghettii"

Future, Metro Boomin, & The Weeknd - "We Still Don’t Trust You"

Jordan Adetunji - "Kehlani (Remix)" (Feat. Kehlani)

Latto - "Big Mama"

Rapsody - "3:AM" (Feat. Erykah Badu)*

Best Rap Song

Future, Metro Boomin, & Kendrick Lamar - "Like That"

Glorilla - "Yeah Glo!"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"*

Rapsody & Hit-Boy - "Asteroids"

¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign, & Rich The Kid - "Carnival" (Feat. Playboi Carti)

Best Rap Album

Common & Pete Rock - The Auditorium Vol. 1

Doechii - Alligator Bites Never Heal*

Eminem - The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin - We Don’t Trust You

J. Cole - Might Delete Later

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Malik Yusef - Good M.U.S.I.C. Universe Sonic Sinema Episode 1: In The Beginning Was The Word

Omari Hardwick - Concrete & Whiskey Act II Part 1: A Bourbon 30 Series

Queen Sheba - Civil Writes: The South Got Something To Say

Skillz - The Seven Number Ones

Tank And The Bangas - The Heart, The Mind, The Soul*

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé - "16 Carriages"

Jelly Roll - "I Am Not Okay"

Kacey Musgraves - "The Architect"

Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Chris Stapleton - "It Takes A Woman"*

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus - "II Most Wanted"*

Brothers Osborne - "Break Mine"

Dan + Shay - "Bigger Houses"

Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan - "Cowboys Cry Too"

Post Malone - "I Had Some Help" (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Best Country Song

Beyoncé - "Texas Hold ’Em"

Jelly Roll - "I Am Not Okay"

Kacey Musgraves - "The Architect"*

Post Malone - "I Had Some Help" (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

Shaboozey - "A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Best Country Album

Beyoncé - Cowboy Carter*

Chris Stapleton - Higher

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson - Whirlwind

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

Best American Roots Performance

The Fabulous Thunderbirds - "Nothing In Rambling" (Feat. Bonnie Raitt, Keb’ Mo’, Taj Mahal, & Mick Fleetwood)

Rhiannon Giddens - "The Ballad Of Sally Anne"

Shemekia Copeland - "Blame It On Eve"

Sierra Ferrell - "Lighthouse"*

Best Americana Performance

Beyoncé - "Ya Ya"

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - "Empty Trainload Of Sky"

Madi Diaz & Kacey Musgraves - "Don’t Do Me Good"

Madison Cunningham - "Subtitles"

Sarah Jarosz - "Runaway Train"

Sierra Ferrell - "American Dreaming"*

Best American Roots Song

Aoife O’Donovan - "All My Friends"

Iron & Wine & Fiona Apple - "All In Good Time"

Mark Knopfler - "Ahead Of The Game"

Shemekia Copeland - "Blame It On Eve"

Sierra Ferrell - "American Dreaming"*

Best Americana Album

Charley Crockett - $10 Cowboy

Maggie Rose - No One Gets Out Alive

Sarah Jarosz - Polaroid Lovers

Sierra Ferrell - Trail Of Flowers*

T Bone Burnett - The Other Side

Waxahatchee - Tigers Blood

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings - Live Vol. 1*

Bronwyn Keith-Hynes - I Built A World

Dan Tyminski - Dan Tyminski: Live From The Ryman

The Del McCoury Band - Songs Of Love And Life

Sister Sadie - No Fear

Tony Trischka - Earl Jam

Best Traditional Blues Album

Cedric Burnside - Hill Country Love

The Fabulous Thunderbirds - Struck Down

Little Feat - Sam’s Place

Sue Foley - One Guitar Woman

Taj Mahal - Swingin’: Live At The Church In Tulsa*

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Antonio Vergara - The Fury

Joe Bonamassa - Blues Deluxe Vol. 2

Ruthie Foster - Mileage*

Shemekia Copeland - Blame It On Eve

Steve Cropper & The Midnight Hour - Friendlytown

Best Folk Album

Adrianne Lenker - Bright Future

American Patchwork Quartet - American Patchwork Quartet

Aoife O’Donovan - All My Friends

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings - Woodland*

Madi Diaz - Weird Faith

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Big Chief Monk Featuring J’wan Boudreaux - Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

Kalani Pe'a - Kuini*

New Breed Brass Band Featuring Trombone Shorty - Live At The 2024 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

The Rumble - Stories From The Battlefield

Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul - 25 Back To My Roots

Best Children's Music Album

Divinity Roxx & Divi Roxx Kids - World Wide Playdate

John Legend - My Favorite Dream

Lucky Diaz and the Family Jam Band - ¡Brillo, Brillo!*

Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats - Creciendo

Rock for Children - Solid Rock Revival

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle - The Dreamer*

Jim Gaffigan - The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser - Someday You’ll Die

Ricky Gervais - Armageddon

Trevor Noah - Where Was I

Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording

Barbra Streisand - My Name Is Barbra

Dolly Parton - Behind The Seams: My Life In Rhinestones

George Clinton - ...And Your Ass Will Follow

Jimmy Carter - Last Sundays In Plains: A Centennial Celebration*

Various Artists - All You Need Is Love: The Beatles In Their Own Words

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

London Symphony Orchestra, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Bradley Cooper - Maestro: Music By Leonard Bernstein*

Various Artists - The Color Purple

Various Artists - Deadpool & Wolverine

Various Artists - Saltburn

Various Artists - Twisters: The Album

Best Score Soundtrack Album For Visual Media

Kris Bowers - The Color Purple

Hans Zimmer - Dune: Part Two*

Laura Karpman - American Fiction

Nick Chuba, Atticus Ross, & Leopold Ross - Shōgun

Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross - Challengers

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

Bear McCreary - God Of War Ragnarök: Valhalla

John Paesano - Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Pinar Toprak - Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora

Wilbert Roget II - Star Wars Outlaws

Winifred Phillips - Wizardry: Proving Grounds Of The Mad Overlord*

Best Song Written For Visual Media

Barbra Streisand - "Love Will Survive" (from The Tattooist Of Auschwitz)

Jon Batiste - "It Never Went Away" (from American Symphony)*

Luke Combs - "Ain’t No Love In Oklahoma" (from Twisters: The Album)

*NSync & Justin Timberlake - "Better Place" (from Trolls Band Together)

Olivia Rodrigo - "Can’t Catch Me Now" (from The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes)

Best Music Video

A$AP Rocky - "Tailor Swif"

Charli XCX - "360"

Eminem - "Houdini"

Kendrick Lamar - "Not Like Us"*

Taylor Swift - "Fortnight" (Feat. Post Malone)

Best Music Film

Jon Batiste - American Symphony*

June Carter Cash - June

Run-DMC - Kings From Queens

Steven Van Zandt - Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple

Various Artists - The Greatest Night In Pop

Best Recording Package

The Avett Brothers - The Avett Brothers

Charli XCX - Brat*

iWhoiWhoo - Pregnancy, Breakdown, And Disease

Kate Bush - Hounds Of Love (Baskerville Edition)

The Muddy Basin Ramblers - Jug Band Millionaire

Post Malone - F-1 Trillion

William Clark Green - Baker Hotel

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Alpha Wolf - Half Living Things

John Lennon - Mind Games*

Kate Bush - Hounds Of Love (The Boxes Of Lost At Sea)

Nirvana - In Utero

Unsuk Chin & Berliner Philharmoniker - Unsuk Chin

90 Day Men - We Blame Chicago

Best Album Notes

Alice Coltrane - The Carnegie Hall Concert (Live)

Ford Dabney’s Syncopated Orchestras - After Midnight

John Culshaw - John Culshaw - The Art Of The Producer - The Early Years 1948-55

King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial*

Various Artists - SONtrack Original De La Película “Al Son de Beno”

Best Historical Album

King Oliver’s Creole Jazz Band & Various Artists - Centennial*

Paul Robeson – Voice Of Freedom: His Complete Columbia, RCA, HMV, And Victor Recordings

Pepe de Lucía & Paco de Lucía - Pepito y Paquito

Prince & The New Power Generation - Diamonds And Pearls (Super Deluxe Edition)

Rodgers & Hammerstein & Julie Andrews - The Sound Of Music (Original Soundtrack Recording) (Super Deluxe Edition)

Best Latin Pop Album

Anitta - Funk Generation

Kali Uchis - Orquídeas

Kany García - García

Luis Fonsi - El Viaje

Shakira - Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran*

Best Música Urbana Album

Bad Bunny - Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana

Feid - Ferxxocalipsis

J Balvin - Rayo

Residente - Las Letras Ya No Importan*

Young Miko - Att.

Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album

Cimafunk - Pa’ Tu Cuerpa

El David Aguilar - Compita del Destino

Mon Laferte - Autopoiética

Nathy Peluso - Grasa

Rawayana - ¿Quién Trae las Cornetas?*

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Carín León - Boca Chueca, Vol. 1*

Chiquis - Diamantes

Jessi Uribe - De Lejitos

Peso Pluma - Éxodo

Best Tropical Latin Album

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40 - Radio Güira

Kiki Valera - Vacilón Santiaguero

Marc Anthony - Muevense

Sheila E. - Bailar

Tony Succar & Mimy Succar - Alma, Corazón y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional)*

Best Global Music Performance

Angélique Kidjo & Soweto Gospel Choir - "Sunlight To My Soul"

Arooj Aftab - "Raat Ki Rani"

Jacob Collier - "A Rock Somewhere" (Feat. Anoushka Shankar & Varijashree Venugopal)

Masa Takumi - "Kashira" (Feat. Ron Korb, Noshir Mody & Dale Edward Chung)

Rocky Dawuni - "Rise"

Sheila E. - "Bemba Colorá" (Feat. Gloria Estefan & Mimy Succar)*

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Wizkid - "MMS"

Burna Boy - "Higher"

Chris Brown - "Sensational" (Feat. Davido & Lojay)

Tems - "Love Me JeJe"*

Yemi Alade - "Tomorrow"

Best Global Music Album

Antonio Rey - Historias de un Flamenco

Ciro Hurtado - Paisajes

Matt B & Royal Philharmonic Orchestra - Alkebulan II*

Rema - Heis

Tems - Born In The Wild

Best Reggae Album

Collie Buddz - Take It Easy

Shenseea - Never Gets Late Here

Various Artists - Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By the Film (Deluxe)*

Vybz Kartel - Party With Me

The Wailers - Evolution

Best New Age, Ambient Or Chant Album

Anoushka Shankar - Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn

Chris Redding - Visions Of Sounds De Luxe

Radhika Vekaria - Warriors Of Light

Ricky Kej - Break Of Dawn

Ryuichi Sakamoto - Opus

Wouter Kellerman, Éru Matsumoto & Chandrika Tandon - Triveni*

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Doe - "Holy Hands"

Melvin Crispell III - "Yesterday"

Ricky Dillard - "Hold On (Live)"

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell & Israel Houghton - "One Hallelujah" (Feat. Jonathan McReynolds & Jekalyn Carr)*

Yolanda Adams - "Church Doors"

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Bethel Music & Jenn Johnson - "Holy Forever (Live)" (Feat. CeCe Winans)

CeCe Winans - "That’s My King"*

Elevation Worship - "Praise" (Feat. Brandon Lake, Chris Brown, & Chandler Moore)

Honor & Glory & Disciple - "Firm Foundation (He Won’t)"

Jwlkrs Worship & Maverick City Music - "In The Name Of Jesus" (Feat. Chandler Moore)

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine, & Chandler Moore - "In The Room" (Feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard)

Best Gospel Album

CeCe Winans - More Than This*

Karen Clark Sheard - Still Karen

Kirk Franklin - Father’s Day

Melvin Crispell III - Covered Vol. 1

Ricky Dillard - Choirmaster II (Live)

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Brandon Lake - Coat Of Many Colors

Doe - Heart Of A Human*

Elevation Worship - When Wind Meets Fire

Forrest Frank - Child Of God

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, & Naomi Raine - The Maverick Way Complete

Best Roots Gospel Album

Authentic Unlimited - The Gospel Sessions, Vol. 2

Cory Henry - Church*

The Harlem Gospel Travelers - Rhapsody

Mark D. Conklin - The Gospel According To Mark

The Nelons - Loving You

Best Jazz Performance

The Baylor Project - "Walk With Me, Lord (Sound | Spirit)"

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - "Juno"

Dan Pugach & Nicole Zuraitis - "Little Fears" (Feat. Troy Roberts)

Lakecia Benjamin - "Phoenix Reimagined (Live)" (Feat. Randy Brecker, Jeff “Tain” Watts, & John Scofield)

Samara Joy - "Twinkle Twinkle Little Me" (Feat. Sullivan Fortner)*

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Catherine Russell & Sean Mason - My Ideal

Christie Dashiell - Journey In Black

Kurt Elling & Sullivan Fortner - Wildflowers Vol. 1

Milton Nascimento & Esperanza Spalding - Milton + Esperanza

Samara Joy - A Joyful Holiday*

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Ambrose Akinmusire - Owl Song

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck - Remembrance*

Kenny Barron - Beyond This Place

Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix Reimagined (Live)

Sullivan Fortner - Solo Game

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Clayton-Hamilton Jazz Orchestra - And So It Goes

Dan Pugach - Bianca Reimagined*

John Beasley Featuring Frankfurt Radio Big Band - Returning To Forever

Miguel Zenón - Golden City

Orrin Evans & The Captain Black Big Band - Walk A Mile In My Shoe

Best Latin Jazz Album

Donald Vega Featuring Lewis Nash, John Patitucci & Luisito Quintero - As I Travel

Eliane Elias - Time And Again

Hamilton de Holanda & Gonzalo Rubalcaba - Collab

Horacio ‘El Negro’ Hernandez, John Beasley & Jose Gola - El Trio: Live In Italy

Michel Camilo & Tomatito - Spain Forever Again

Zaccai Curtis - Cubop Lives!*

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab - Night Reign

André 3000 - New Blue Sun

Keyon Harrold - Foreverland

Meshell Ndegeocello - No More Water: The Gospel Of James Baldwin*

Robert Glasper - Code Derivation

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Aaron Lazar - Impossible Dream

Cyrille Aimée - À Fleur de Peau

Gregory Porter - Christmas Wish

Lake Street Dive - Good Together

Norah Jones - Visions*

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Béla Fleck - Rhapsody In Blue

Bill Frisell - Orchestras (Live)

Julian Lage - Speak To Me

Mark Guiliana - Mark

Taylor Eigsti - Plot Armor*

Best Instrumental Composition

Shelton G. Berg, composer (Shelly Berg) - At Last

Christopher Zuar, composer (Christopher Zuar Orchestra) - Communion

André 3000, Surya Botofasina, Nate Mercereau & Carlos Niño, composers (André 3000) - "I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A "Rap" Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time"

Chick Corea, composer (Chick Corea & Béla Fleck) - "Remembrance"

Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Akropolis Reed Quintet, Pascal Le Boeuf & Christian Euman) Strands*

Best Musical Theater Album

Hell’s Kitchen*

Merrily We Roll Along

The Notebook

The Outsiders

Suffs

The Wiz

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Charlotte Day Wilson - Cyan Blue

Kacey Musgraves - Deeper Well

Lucky Daye - Algorithm

Peter Gabriel - I/O*

Sabrina Carpenter - Short n’ Sweet

Willow - Empathogen

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay - Adams: Girls Of The Golden West

Silas Brown, Doron Schachter & Michael Schwartz - Andres: The Blind Banister

Mark Donahue & John Newton - Bruckner: Symphony No. 7; Bates: Resurrexit*

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay - Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina

Best Immersive Audio Album

Bob Clearmountain - Avalon

Michael Romanowski, Eric Schilling & Herbert Waltl - Genius Loves Company

Morten Lindberg - Henning Sommerro: Borders

Hans-Martin Buff, Peter Gabriel - i/o (In-Side Mix)*

Morten Lindberg - Pax

Best Orchestral Performance

Marin Alsop - Adams: City Noir, Fearful Symmetries & Lola Montez Does The Spider Dance

JoAnn Falletta - Kodály: Háry János Suite; Summer Evening & Symphony In C Major

Susanna Mälkki - Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina – Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)*

Susanna Mälkki - Sibelius: Karelia Suite, Rakastava, & Lemminkäinen

Esa-Pekka Salonen - Stravinsky: The Firebird

Best Opera Recording

John Adams 0 Adams: Girls Of The Golden West

Yannick Nézet-Séguin - Catán: Florencia En El Amazonas

Gerard Schwarz - Moravec: The Shining

Puts: The Hours - Yannick Nézet-Séguin

Esa-Pekka Salonen - Saariaho: Adriana Mater*

Best Choral Performance

Matthew Guard - Clear Voices In The Dark

Eric Holtan - A Dream So Bright - Choral Music Of Jake Runestad

Jeannette Sorrell - Handel: Israel In Egypt

Donald Nally - Ochre*

Elaine Kelly - Sheehan: Akathist

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

JACK Quartet - Adams, J.L.: Waves & Particles

Yo-Yo Ma, Leonidas Kavakos & Emanuel Ax - Beethoven For Three: Symphony No. 4 And Op. 97, 'Archduke'

Beth Willer, Christopher Cerrone & Lorelei EnsembleHome by Miró Quartet - Cerrone: Beaufort Scales

Caroline Shaw & Sō Percussion - Rectangles And Circumstance*

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Andy Akiho - Akiho: Longing

Víkingur Ólafsson - Bach: Goldberg Variations*

Seth Parker Woods - Eastman: The Holy Presence Of Joan D'Arc

Mak Grgić - Entourer

Curtis Stewart - Perry: Concerto For Violin & Orchestra

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Karen Slack, Michelle Cann - Beyond The Years - Unpublished Songs Of Florence Price*

Nicholas Phan - A Change Is Gonna Come

Fotina Naumenko - Newman: Bespoke Songs

Will Liverman - Show Me The Way

Joyce DiDonato - Wagner: Wesendonck Lieder

Best Classical Compendium Album

Andy Akiho & Imani Winds - Akiho: BeLonging

Curtis Stewart - American Counterpoints

JoAnn Falletta - Foss: Symphony No. 1; Renaissance Concerto; Three American Pieces; Ode

Sangeeta Kaur - Mythologies II

Gustavo Dudamel - Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina*

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Andrea Casarrubios - Casarrubios: Seven For Solo Cello

Valerie Coleman - Coleman: Revelry

David Lang - Lang: Composition As Explanation

Gabriela Ortiz - Ortiz: Revolución Diamantina*

Kaija Saariaho - Saariaho: Adriana Mater

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Michael League - "Baby Elephant Walk – Encore" – Michael League, arranger (Snarky Puppy)

Jacob Collier, Tori Kelly & John Legend - "Bridge Over Troubled Water"*

Béla Fleck & Ferde Grofé - "Rhapsody In Blue(Grass)"

Erin Bentlage, Alexander Lloyd Blake, Scott Hoying, A.J. Sealy & Amanda Taylor - "Rose Without The Thorns"

Erin Bentlage, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor - "Silent Night"

