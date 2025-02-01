Skip to Content
Watch The War On Drugs, Vampire Weekend, & More Cover The Grateful Dead At MusiCares Tribute

10:24 AM EST on February 1, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 31: (L-R) David Hartley, Charlie Hall, Adam Granduciel and Eliza Hardy Jones of The War on Drugs perform onstage during the 2025 MusiCares Persons of the Year Honoring The Grateful Dead at Los Angeles Convention Center on January 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

On Friday (Jan. 31), the MusiCares Persons Of The Year charity gala celebrated the Grateful Dead. The band's Mickey Hart and Bob Weir were on hand, and with Dead & Company they performed “Althea,” “Sugar Magnolia,” and “Touch Of Grey."

At the Los Angeles Convention Center, other performers included the War On Drugs, Vampire Weekend, John Mayer, Zac Brown, Noah Kahan, Maren Morris, Billy Strings, the War And Treaty, My Morning Jacket, Stewart Copeland, Mick Fleetwood, Sammy Hagar, Norah Jones, Wynonna Judd, Lukas Nelson, Dwight Yoakam, Sierra Ferrell, Maggie Rose, and Bruce Hornsby who was once a touring member of the Dead. (Earlier this week it was announced scheduled performer Dave Matthews couldn't make it due to a family emergency.) Noted Dead fan Andy Cohen served as host.

Song selections last night included "Box Of Rain" (the War On Drugs), "Scarlet Begonias" (Vampire Weekend), "Friend Of The Devil" (Noah Kahan with Béla Fleck), and "Ripple" (Norah Jones). The event follows a recent tribute to the Grateful Dead at Kennedy Center Honors and comes a few months after the death of the band's founding bassist Phil Lesh. Lesh’s son Grahame played guitar as part of the house band at the MusiCares gala along with Dead & Company’s Jeff Chimenti, Goose’s Rick Mitarotonda, and others.

Check out the setlist and footage from the night below.

SETLIST:
The War And Treaty, Mick Fleetwood, & Stewart Copeland - “Samson And Delilah”
My Morning Jacket & Maggie Rose - “One More Saturday Night”
Norah Jones - “Ripple”
Zac Brown & Marcus King - “Bertha”
Wynonna Judd - “Ramble On Rose”
Noah Kahan & Béla - “Friend Of The Devil”
Vampire Weekend - “Scarlet Begonias”
Dwight Yoakam - “Truckin’”
Maren Morris - “They Love Each Other”
Lukas Nelson & Sierra Ferrell - “It Must Have Been The Roses”
Billy Strings - “Wharf Rat”
Sammy Hagar - “Loose Lucy”
Bruce Hornsby & Rick Mitarotonda - “Standing On The Moon”
The War On Drugs - “Box Of Rain”
John Mayer - “Terrapin Station”
Dead & Company - “Althea," "Sugar Magnolias," "Touch Of Grey”

https://youtube.com/watch?v=Vo0YZMXEFnI

John Mayer reveals horniest Grateful Dead song at MusiCares 2025 Persons of the Year Gala pic.twitter.com/c05gl2cT6C

— The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 1, 2025

Dead & Company will return to Las Vegas' Sphere for a residency next month.

Read More:

