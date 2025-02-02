Charli XCX Wins First Grammy Awards

Before Brat, Charli XCX was nominated for two Grammys for her Iggy Azalea collab "Fancy" in 2015. She didn't win either, but now the pop star finally won her first trophies after racking up eight nominations this year: Brat highlight "Von dutch" won for Best Dance Pop Recording, while the album won Best Dance/Electronic Album and Best Recording Package.

Charli's other nominations include Best Music Video, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Pop Solo Performance, Record Of The Year, and Album Of The Year.

“My vibe is just wanting to have a good time,” she told W Magazine about the Grammys. “Let’s be real, I wasn’t even on the Grammys’ radar last year, so it’s not something I ever expected. The thing is, wherever I am becomes fun anyway, so I’m sure I’ll figure it out.”

Meanwhile, Charli recently stirred up conversation with a vinyl for the Brat remix album, brat and it’s completely different, filled with white powder.