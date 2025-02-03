Grammys 2025: Sabrina Carpenter Tap-Dances Through “Espresso” And “Please Please Please,” Wins Best Pop Vocal Album

One of the most memorable moments of last year's VMAs was her space-themed performance that involved seducing an astronaut and kissing an alien. Tonight at the Grammys, the pop singer took the stage at the Crypto.com Arena and left quite an impression again with a medley of her hits "Espresso" and "Please Please Please."e

Carpenter was nominated for six awards this year, having already won Best Pop Solo Performance for "Espresso." Right after her performance, Short N' Sweet won Best Pop Vocal Album. She's also up for Album Of The Year for Short N' Sweet, Record Of The Year for “Espresso,” Song Of The Year for "Please Please Please," and Best New Artist (despite having six albums). Carpenter's performance began with a few staged false starts before she successfully tap-dancing away through the medley.

Watch her performance and acceptance speech below, and keep up with the list of 2025 Grammy winners here.

Sabrina Carpenter performs a new rendition of "Espresso" at the 2025 #Grammys pic.twitter.com/xBXlSBuQMe — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 3, 2025