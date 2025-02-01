Stream My Wonderful Boyfriend’s Great New EP An Evening With…

Last year, My Wonderful Boyfriend previewed their new EP with the enticing singles “Here Comes Your Man” (not a Pixies cover, btw) and "My New Shirt." On Friday (Jan. 31), the New York band released An Evening With..., a refreshing blast of intense indie rock.

Twangy opener “It’s Like You Said” is full of infectious Pavement-esque whimsy: "It's like I thought/ It's like I thought/ Everyone around me is a cop," drawls charismatic leader P.J. McCormick. "40 Million Dollars" is a sweeping tune with an angsty edge, the Built To Spill energy at its peak. "Song For R. Carver" serves as a satisfyingly theatrical finale. A truly wonderful evening with My Wonderful Boyfriend. Listen below, and catch them at Manhattan's Night Club 101 on Wednesday (Feb. 5).



