Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Stream My Wonderful Boyfriend’s Great New EP An Evening With…

4:33 PM EST on February 1, 2025

Last year, My Wonderful Boyfriend previewed their new EP with the enticing singles “Here Comes Your Man” (not a Pixies cover, btw) and "My New Shirt." On Friday (Jan. 31), the New York band released An Evening With..., a refreshing blast of intense indie rock.

Twangy opener “It’s Like You Said” is full of infectious Pavement-esque whimsy: "It's like I thought/ It's like I thought/ Everyone around me is a cop," drawls charismatic leader P.J. McCormick. "40 Million Dollars" is a sweeping tune with an angsty edge, the Built To Spill energy at its peak. "Song For R. Carver" serves as a satisfyingly theatrical finale. A truly wonderful evening with My Wonderful Boyfriend. Listen below, and catch them at Manhattan's Night Club 101 on Wednesday (Feb. 5).


Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Theo Bleak Announces New Project Bargaining: Hear “Megan In New York”

November 19, 2025
New Music

This House Is Creaking – “Something Else”

November 19, 2025
New Music

Danny L Harle Announces New Album Cerulean Feat. Caroline Polachek, Clairo, Oklou, PinkPantheress, & More

November 19, 2025
New Music

Blacklisted Members Launch New Band Colossal Rains, Share Debut Single “Deadlights”

November 19, 2025
New Music

Girl Talk & Sauce Walka – “Real Life”

November 19, 2025
New Music

Robber Robber – “Talkback”

November 19, 2025