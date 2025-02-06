Lucius – “Gold Rush”

In 2022, Lucius unveiled their third album Second Nature. Since then, the indie-pop outfit has contributed to the Yo Gabba GabbaLand! soundtrack, collaborated with Ringo Starr, covered Filter, and more. Today, they're announcing their new eponymous LP and releasing the sweet single "Gold Rush."

“‘Gold Rush’ is that addictive sweetness to love," the band says. "The roller coaster highs and lows. The sugary can’t get enough of you, can’t live with you feeling that keeps you coming back for more. It’s energy and grit: guitars wailing, heavy backbeat, dynamic vocals which flip from verse to chorus — mellow to strong — playing off the band and echoing the sentiment of the lyrics.”

Lucius was produced by the group's Dan Molad and contains the previously released "Old Tape" with the War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel. He's not the only notable guest; the record also has Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, Madison Cunningham, Ethan Gruska, Luke Temple, Rob Moose, and Evan Smith.

About Lucius, the band explains:

Our fourth studio album is the four of us, just as we first started recording together as a band. It’s raw and honest and feels like coming home; something that resonates deeply in this moment of our lives. We are home in so many senses of the word; in the last couple of years we’ve started setting roots, finding life partners, building families, growing gardens. We got dogs, (you can hear them in the background if you listen close). We wrote songs about life and relationships. We recorded them in our home studios. We saw the beginnings and endings of life cycles while making this record, the beauty and fragility of the human experience. So it’s only fitting that this album is self-titled, it’s our story, who we are now and how we got here. Welcome to our living room.

Along with the announcement of the LP, the band has revealed tour dates for this spring. Check those out below along with "Gold Rush."

TRACKLIST:

01 "Final Days"

02 "Gold Rush"

03 "Do It All For You"

04 "Mad Love"

05 "Stranger Danger"

06 "Hallways"

07 "Old Tape" (Feat. Adam Granduciel)

08 "Impressions" (Feat. Madison Cunningham)

09 "Borderline"

10 "Orange Blossoms"

11 "At The End Of The Day"

TOUR DATES:

05/06 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

05/07 - Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre

05/09 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

05/10 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

05/11 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic

05/13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

05/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

05/16 - Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre

05/17 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/19 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

05/20 - Richmond, VA @ The National

05/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

05/23 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater

05/24 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

07/24 - Portland, ME @ The State Theater

10/17 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

10/18 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

11/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/12 - Santa Fe, NM @ The Lensic

11/14 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

11/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

11/17 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

11/18 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

11/20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

11/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Lucius is out 5/2 via Fantasy Records.