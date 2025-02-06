Lucius – “Gold Rush”

In 2022, Lucius unveiled their third album Second Nature. Since then, the indie-pop outfit has contributed to the Yo Gabba GabbaLand! soundtrack, collaborated with Ringo Starr, covered Filter, and more. Today, they're announcing their new eponymous LP and releasing the sweet single "Gold Rush."
“‘Gold Rush’ is that addictive sweetness to love," the band says. "The roller coaster highs and lows. The sugary can’t get enough of you, can’t live with you feeling that keeps you coming back for more. It’s energy and grit: guitars wailing, heavy backbeat, dynamic vocals which flip from verse to chorus — mellow to strong — playing off the band and echoing the sentiment of the lyrics.”
Lucius was produced by the group's Dan Molad and contains the previously released "Old Tape" with the War On Drugs’ Adam Granduciel. He's not the only notable guest; the record also has Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith, Madison Cunningham, Ethan Gruska, Luke Temple, Rob Moose, and Evan Smith.
About Lucius, the band explains:
Our fourth studio album is the four of us, just as we first started recording together as a band. It’s raw and honest and feels like coming home; something that resonates deeply in this moment of our lives. We are home in so many senses of the word; in the last couple of years we’ve started setting roots, finding life partners, building families, growing gardens. We got dogs, (you can hear them in the background if you listen close). We wrote songs about life and relationships. We recorded them in our home studios. We saw the beginnings and endings of life cycles while making this record, the beauty and fragility of the human experience. So it’s only fitting that this album is self-titled, it’s our story, who we are now and how we got here. Welcome to our living room.
Along with the announcement of the LP, the band has revealed tour dates for this spring. Check those out below along with "Gold Rush."
TRACKLIST:
01 "Final Days"
02 "Gold Rush"
03 "Do It All For You"
04 "Mad Love"
05 "Stranger Danger"
06 "Hallways"
07 "Old Tape" (Feat. Adam Granduciel)
08 "Impressions" (Feat. Madison Cunningham)
09 "Borderline"
10 "Orange Blossoms"
11 "At The End Of The Day"
TOUR DATES:
05/06 - St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
05/07 - Iowa City, IA @ The Englert Theatre
05/09 - St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
05/10 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
05/11 - Detroit, MI @ The Majestic
05/13 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
05/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
05/16 - Washington, D.C. @ Lincoln Theatre
05/17 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/19 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
05/20 - Richmond, VA @ The National
05/22 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
05/23 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater
05/24 - Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
07/24 - Portland, ME @ The State Theater
10/17 - Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
10/18 - Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
11/11 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/12 - Santa Fe, NM @ The Lensic
11/14 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
11/15 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
11/17 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox
11/18 - Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
11/20 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
11/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
Lucius is out 5/2 via Fantasy Records.