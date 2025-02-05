Bob Mould – “Neanderthal”

One of the all-time great rock frontmen has a new album on the way. Bob Mould, formerly of Hüsker Dü and Sugar, has released more than a dozen solo albums over the years, and he's about to add to that total when Here We Go Crazy comes out next month. Mould produced the album at Steve Albini's Electrical Audio studios, and it's another work from his fully locked-in power trio, with Jason Narducy on bass and Jon Wurster on drums. We've already posted the title track, and now Mould has shared a new track called "Neanderthal." You already know that you want to year a Bob Mould song called "Neanderthal."

"Neanderthal" is exactly what you were hoping when you saw the headline of this blog post. It's a muscular, tuneful, fuzzed-up rager. Over one of the big riffs that he plays so forcefully, Mould barks out lyrics about the little-kid feeling that you're about to get into a fight and about how that feeling never goes away for some of us: "A stepping stone, a primal roar/ I hook and claw, neanderthal." In a press release, Mould says:

In the early stages of writing this album, I envisioned "Neanderthal" as the opening track. I imagined a child raised in an unstable home, perpetually exposed to erratic and confrontational behavior, a fight or flight situation. "Neanderthal" is a frantic sprint through darkened hallways littered with tension, conflict, and aggression, a claustrophobic maze of distorted mirrors. As the song nears the end, a pair of subconscious voices appear. The first voice is both soothing and unsettling, while the final voice is reactionary and violent. It’s a fight or flight song.

Here We Go Crazy is out 3/7 on Granary/BMG.