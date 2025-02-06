New Wildfire Relief Comp Los Angeles Rising Features Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, & More

Kevin Haskins of Bauhaus and producer Nick Launay have joined forces for a stacked wildfire relief compilation titled Los Angeles Rising, out today. It has previously unreleased recordings from Nick Cave, PJ Harvey, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and more.

“As the wildfires were raging and destroying thousands of homes around Los Angeles, both my neighbourhood and Nick’s were instructed to evacuate," Haskins says, continuing:

But we were the lucky ones. The fire threatening our homes and recording studios was thankfully extinguished by firefighters just minutes away, but countless musicians and friends lost everything. This harrowing experience and witnessing the monumental destruction of entire communities, inspired Nick and I to team up to create a compilation album to raise money for the less fortunate. We reached out to our musician friends for unreleased recorded gems and the response was incredible! PJ Harvey, Nick Cave, Jarvis Cocker, Primal Scream, Gary Numan and Devo are just some of the artists that rushed in to help.

Other contributors include Flea, CRX, Band Of Skulls, Grinderman, Titan, and more. It's only available for purchase via Bandcamp, with proceeds going to Sweet Relief. The lead single is Pulp leader Jarvis Cockers' cover of the Mamas And The Papas' classic "California Dreamin'," with backup vocals from his girlfriend Kim Sion. Get the album here and check out the "California Dreamin'" cover and the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 PJ Harvey with Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans - "The Red River"

02 Grinderman - "Worm Tamer" (LaunayVauz Remix)

03 Gary Numan and Titan - "Dark Rain"

04 Yeah Yeah Yeahs - "Turn Into Redux"

05 Band Of Skulls - "Cold Cold Sweat" (LaunayVauz Remix)

06 Jarvis Cocker - "California Dreamin’" (The Mamas And The Papas cover)

07 Primal Scream - "False Flags" (Orchestral version)

08 Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds - "Michelangelo"

09 Haskins, Vandermolen and Lohner - "All We Ever Wanted Was Everything"

10 Danny Elfman - "Monkeys On The Loose" (LA Rising version)

11 Devo - "Shoulda Said Yes"

12 Siobhan Fahey and Titan - "Deep In LA"

13 CRX - "Blip On The Radar"

14 David J - "No New Tale To Tell" (Original demo version)

15 Flea, Frusciante, Haskins and DeAngelis - "A System For Shutting Everything Out"

16 US Girls - "Four American Dollars" (Demo version)