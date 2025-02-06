Cloakroom – “Story Of The Egg”

Later this month, the sick-ass Indiana shoegaze power trio Cloakroom will release Last Leg Of The Human Table, the follow-up to their excellent 2022 album Dissolution Wave. I just listened to Last Leg Of The Human Table for the first time, and it absolutely rocks. You might have already guessed that if you heard the early singles "Unbelonging" and "Bad Larry." Today, Cloakroom make the evidence even more irrefutable by dropping their new song "Story Of The Egg."

Claokroom start off "Story Of The Egg" with shoutouts to a couple of other bands: "Lemonheads are playing down the street/ I don’t have the wherewithal for Godspeed/ But they’re still near and dear to me." The song itself sounds like the work of three people who hold the Lemonheads and Godspeed You! Black Emperor in equal esteem. It moves along at a bright, catchy power-pop clip, but the sounds are all vast and hazy. It's not a song that necessarily needs a disgusting bass tone, but it's got one anyway.

Cloakroom drummer Tim Remis says that the new song is about "the newfound anxiety and stress from the alertness that comes with finally feeling the otherwise positive effects of a full night's rest. There was a phenomenon of feeling anxious after working with a sleep doctor, realizing I spent most of my adult life without getting rest, had dulled my human sensations. Upon getting some deep sleep and rest, my new, heightened senses were overwhelming, and I was left with a different feeling of anxiety." Check it out below.

Last Leg Of The Human Table is out 2/28 on Closed Casket Activities.