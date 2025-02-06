Doomsday – “The Outlaw”

How many bands have taken the name Doomsday over the years? Dozens, right? Maybe hundreds? It's a lot, anyway. But right now, the only Doomsday you need to worry about, other than the actual apocalypse, is the Oakland thrash crew. This particular Doomsday has been wrecking shit on the Bay Area hardcore and metal scenes for the past few years, and now they're ready to unleash their full-length debut Never Known Peace upon an unsuspecting planet.

Doomsday got going during lockdown, and they released their two-song demo in 2021. They've already cranked out a couple of EPs, 2022's Depictions Of Chaos and a self-titled in 2023. They recorded Never Known Peace with Machine Head collaborator Zack Ohren, and Ripped To Shreds' Andrew Lee plays guest solos on a couple of songs. Lead single "The Outlaw" is a work of berserk late-'80s-style crossover thrash, full of lightning-fast riffage, divebombs, and Dave Mustaine-esque snot-rag vocals. If you're into present-day thrash revivalists like Dead Heat and Enforced, you should have this on your radar. Check out "The Outlaw" and the tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Death Is Here"

02 "The Outlaw"

03 "Eternal Tombs"

04 "Killing Fields"

05 "Pain Dweller"

06 "Extinction’s Hymn"

07 "Never Known Peace"

08 "Everyday War"

09 "Holy Justice"

10 "Remnants Of Spite"

Never Known Peace is out 3/28 on Creator-Destructor Records.