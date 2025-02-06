Kendrick Lamar Shouts Out SMACK/URL Battle Rappers In Rare On-Camera Interview For Apple Super Bowl Press Conference

Kendrick Lamar rarely does press. Before today, his most recent published chat was one of those unfortunate celebrity-on-celebrity situations with SZA. But with his Super Bowl halftime show performance coming up this Sunday — fresh off his huge night at the Grammys last weekend — he's participating in some rare interviews. A conversation he did with Timothée Chalamet will go live Friday at 7 a.m. ET. But first, today he did the official press conference presented by Apple Music, the sponsor of the halftime show.

The event began with some opening acts: first the ASL interpreters who'll be working the event, then a procession of artists who'll be doing various pregame performances, including Ledisi, Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle, and Jon Batiste. Finally, about 31 minutes into the webcast, Kendrick's interview with hosts Ebro Darden and Nadeska Alexis began. He talked about keeping to himself, being authentic, and how being present in the moment (rather than dreaming about future success) helped him end up where he is. He said he's proud to represent hip-hop culture on this massive stage.

When Ebro asked if Kendrick intended to "draw a line" with his approach to last year, alluding to his resounding victory against Drake in their beef and his longstanding critique of rappers who employ ghostwriters, Kendrick replied, "My intent, I think from day one, was to always keep the nature of it as a sport." He said that although he respects that music can be collaborative, "I love when artists grit their teeth. I still watch battle raps." He said he still watches SMACK/URL on YouTube and shouted out competitors including Murda Mook, Loaded Lux, Tay Roc, and Daylyt.

Kendrick said he was excited to channel West Coast rap history and present "all raps and hard-ass beats" on last year's GNX. "It was a great transition from Mr. Morale," he said, "because that was my most intimate." He said he was proud of the Grammy success for "Not Like Us," a straight-up rap song that doesn't go out of its way to be cinematic or prestigious. Also, he hasn't gotten to sit down with SZA properly unpack all their recent success.

Later on, he took questions from kids, including one about how he physically and mentally prepares for a show, one about the value of mentorship, and how to stay authentic. You can watch the full press conference below.