Mathematics & Wu-Tang Clan’s Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman Coming On Record Store Day

Mathematics and Wu-Tang Clan will follow 2017's The Saga Continues with a new album called Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman. It'll arrive on Record Store Day (April 12) and there will only be 5,000 copies available.

Wu-Tang are experienced with limited releases, having sold the 1 of 1 Once Upon A Time In Shaolin to infamous pharma bro Martin Shkreli and then helping turn it into an NFT with its later owners PleasrDAO (who purchased it from the US government after Shkreli had to relinquish the album to satisfy a multi-million dollar judgement).

However, Variety lists one track as a vinyl-only bonus cut, so that implies the album will be out on other formats at some point. Produced by Mathematics, The Saga Continues has all nine surviving Wu-Tang members: Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Cappadonna, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, GZA, and the RZA. Guests include Benny The Butcher, Kurupt, and more.

“Wu-Tang has always been about pushing boundaries — musically, artistically, and culturally. With Black Samson, The Bastard Swordsman, I’m giving fans not just an album, but a piece of history — something truly one of a kind,” Mathematics explains in a statement. “This is more than music; it’s innovation, storytelling, and legacy all in one. I am excited for everyone to hear the music and see the artwork around this album.”

See the tracklist below, and find more information here.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Sucker Free City” (Intro) (Feat. Kurupt & Ralph McDaniels)

02 “Mandingo” (Feat. Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, Method Man, & Cappadonna)

03 “Roar Of The Lion” (the lions pit) (Feat. U-God, Kool G. Rap, & RZA)

04 “Claudine” (Feat. Method Man, Ghostface Killah, & Nicole Bus)

05 “Shaolin Vs. Lama” (bonus) (Feat. Raekwon & Inspectah Deck)

06 “Executioners From Shaolin” (Feat. Inspectah Deck, the GZA, & Cappadonna)

07 “Cleopatra Jones” (Feat. Raekwon & Masta Killa)

08 “Warriors Two, Cooley High” (Feat. Benny The Butcher & Method Man)

09 “Let’s Do It Again” (Feat. R.J. Payne, 38 Spesh, Willie The Kid, & The RZA)

10 "⁠Dolemite" (Feat. Cappadonna, U-God, & Masta Killa)

11 “Trouble Man” (Outro) (Feat. Kameron Corvet)

12 “Charleston Blue, Legend Of A Fighter" (Feat. Crooked I, Cappadonna, & Nicole Bus) (Vinyl Only)