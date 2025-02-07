LMFAO’s Redfoo Made His Professional Tennis Debut

Stefan "Redfoo" Gordy, 49-year-old son of Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and one half of party-rocking dance-rap novelty hitmakers LMFAO, is an aspiring tennis star. For a few years in the '10s, Redfoo was dating the Belarusian tennis star Victoria Azarenka when she was the #1-ranked women's player in the world. He was always getting photographed at tournaments, and he was trying to get his own tennis-pro career going, taking part in a US Open qualifying tournament in 2013. He didn't make it in then, but Redfoo stuck with it, and he just made his first run at a professional tournament in Egypt.

Earlier this week, Redfoo played in Egypt's M15 Sharm El Sheikh, part of the ITF Men’s World Tennis Tour. I don't know how professional tennis works, so there's some conflicting info on whether that showing was actually Redfoo's pro debut. Tennis World says that Redfoo actually "made his professional debut in September 2016," but plenty of other outlets are reporting the Egypt tournament as his pro debut. Anyway, Tennis World says that Redfoo "experienced a bagel in the first qualifying round," which apparently means that he won 6-0. It appears that he did it while wearing the big, goofy novelty glasses, too.

In the main tournament, Redfoo lost to the Norwegian player Leyton Rivera, going down 6-1 and 6-0. Tennis World has a full breakdown of the match, but it's full of words that I cannot comprehend. Tennis people: Is this respectable, or is it like when J. Cole tried to play pro basketball in Africa and scored like two points a game? In any case, Redfoo posted video of what he calls his best point.

If you've got any LMFAO/tennis puns, fire away in the comments section. The best that I could do was "tennis players in the hooooouse tonight," which makes me question my own professional credentials.