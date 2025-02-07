Froglord – “Herman”

Last night, Stereogum posted back-to-back singles from the bands Frog and Frog Eyes. Today, we are compelled to post another one from the band Froglord. It's frogs all the way down. I don't know what's going on here. Maybe "Frog" is to 2025 what "Wolf" was to 2006. Maybe Scott is assigning us song posts that secretly further the frog agenda. Maybe we finally did find the rainbow connection but nobody noticed. In any case, frogs are everywhere. It's a Biblical plague.

Froglord are a grimy doom metal band from Bristol. Last year, we posted their song (Jesus Christ) "Frogman." They've just announced plans to release their new album Metamorphosis this spring. I'm seeing here that the band's lead singer is named Benjamin "Froglord" Grey and that the new LP is the latest in an entire conceptual saga. Here's how the Bandcamp description lays it out:

The fifth instalment in The Tale of The Froglord. We find Herman deep inside the ancient forest; 10 years after the events of Sons of Froglord and another 490 before the Amphibian Ascension, having spent this time in deep amphibious meditation. Visions of a meteor, whispers of a prophecy, rumours of the swamp. Herman The Man, must soon embark on a journey to complete his metamorphosis and become The Toad; spiritual guide of The Froglord.

The new song "Herman" is a gut-rumbling chug with some truly nasty vocals. I'm not sure if Benjamin "Frogman" Grey actually sounds like a frog, but there is a distinct croak in his voice. There's also a lot of harmonica on this song, which I was not expecting. Could a frog play the harmonica? Probably, right? Below, check out "Herman" and the Metamorphosis tracklist.

<a href="https://froglord.bandcamp.com/track/herman-single">Herman - Single by Froglord</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Collision"

02 "Follow The Star"

03 "Herman"

04 "The Swamp"

05 "Cryptids"

06 "Mutation"

07 "Emergence Of The Toad"

08 "Sweet Emotion"

The self-released Metamorphosis is out 5/2.