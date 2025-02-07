Noted Rap Fan Timothée Chalamet Hypes Up Kendrick Lamar Ahead Of Super Bowl Halftime Show

On Sunday, just a week after raking in Grammy trophies, Kendrick Lamar will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. In a cool little black-and-white promo, the NFL Network's Good Morning Football shared a video of Lamar driving around with current Oscar nominee and noted hip-hop head Timothée Chalamet, who talks about embracing failure and sincerely hypes up Lamar.

"Just being a fan of your music forever and knowing like, look where you’re at now, man," the A Complete Unknown actor tells Lamar. "It’s just crazy, Super Bowl halftime show. And you just keep climbing, bro. It’s like, amazing.”

Lamar in turn asks Chalamet about his preparation process and how he exercises the acting muscle between jobs. "The thing about acting is, if you don’t have an audience, it’s just a form of insanity," says Chalamet. "And you’re just, what are you doing? So I definitely try to warm up and then, you know, lose that self-consciousness when you finally get back out there. But that takes time.”

He adds: “I always try to embrace failure — you were talking about that the other day — the most important part of a bad day is the way you leave it. If you can leave a bad take or a bad day with a positive attitude, then you’ve got nothing to fear.”

Meanwhile, Lamar says he's "always locked in and always trying new things,” even if they lead to dead ends. “I have to keep the pen moving. It’s my form of sanity,” he adds. “And it also has given me the opportunity to learn myself, you know, find out who I am.”

On writing verses, Lamar goes on to say that he really tries “to sit and go through the emotions and be vulnerable about it... A lot of these records I write, man, a lot of stuff I probably would have never expressed or even known about myself if it wasn’t for an instrumental behind it."

Watch the full interview (and Lamar telling Chalamet to put his seat belt on) below.