Lucy Dacus – “Best Guess”

1:39 PM EST on February 10, 2025

Lucy Dacus announced her new album Forever Is A Feeling last month by sharing two tracks, "Ankles" and "Limerence." Before that, she published a TikTok video seeking "smooth," "suave" people, and possibly "hot mascs," to appear in the video for a new song called "Best Guess." Here's what that message said:

ATTENTION
I am seeking some people to be in the music video for this song
if you are smooth or suave or can ~ pretend to be
maybe you're a hot masc.
maybe you are simply willing and able and not afraid to be on camera
use this sound with a video of yourself looking cool and my account by next week with more info team will reach out from this account by next week with more info
it's a little early to be sharing, but there's specific window where we have to make this happen, so I hope you enjoy this little bit of
Best Guess

Today, that video has been released. The Dacus-directed visuals reimagine a '90s Calvin Klein ad with a cast of MUNA's Naomi Mcpherson, Cara Delevigne, Towa Bird, E.R. Fightmaster, and others recruited through the casting call. Watch below.

@lucydacus

casting call for music video, help me out, please send to the hot mascs in your life ?

♬ Best Guess - lucy dacus

Forever Is A Feeling is out 3/28 via Geffen.

Read More:

