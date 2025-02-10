Oklou Postpones US Tour With Upgraded Venues

In the past couple of months, French electronic artist Oklou has gone from being relatively unknown to being one of the buzziest artists of the year. A lot of that buzz came from her new debut album Choke Enough, for which she was supposed to start a US tour next month. But Oklou is pregnant -- too much so to travel across continents safely -- so she's postponing those North American dates to this fall.

“Due to my current gestational state, and after deep consideration, my team and I have decided to postpone the north american tour that was meant to happen in a couple of weeks,” Oklou wrote on Instagram. “I’m so sorry for the frustration and late announcement and I hope you’ll understand. I can’t wait to see you next October though – your tickets remain valid ofc and we have upgraded some venues too."

Oklou's North American tour will now begin in Toronto on Oct. 14. She has moved up to some bigger venues, too; her previously-scheduled show at Brooklyn's Elsewhere, for example, will now take place at the larger Knockdown Center. Oklou has also added more European dates to accommodate demand. Believe the hype! See Oklou's updated tour dates below.

TOUR DATES:

02/25 - Copenhagen, DN @ VEGA

02/27 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater

03/01 - Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg

03/02 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique

03/04 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

03/05 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale

03/07 - London, UK @ Heaven

03/08 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East

03/11 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo

03/13 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon

04/03-04/06 - The Hague, NE @ Rewire Festival 2025

10/14 - Toronto, ON @ Axis Club

10/15 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

10/17 - New Tork, NY @ Knockdown Center

10/20 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

10/21 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live

10/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

10/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

11/07 - London, UK @ Roundhouse

11/19 - Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg

11/20 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

11/24 - Villeurbanne, FR @ Transbordeur Club

11/25 - Cenon, FR @ Le Rocher de Palmer

11/27 - Rennes, FR @ Antipode

11/30 - Manchester, UK @ New Century

12/01 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union (QMU)

12/03 - Dublin, IE @ The Academy Dublin

12/09 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

12/11 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall