Oklou Postpones US Tour With Upgraded Venues

In the past couple of months, French electronic artist Oklou has gone from being relatively unknown to being one of the buzziest artists of the year. A lot of that buzz came from her new debut album Choke Enough, for which she was supposed to start a US tour next month. But Oklou is pregnant -- too much so to travel across continents safely -- so she's postponing those North American dates to this fall.
“Due to my current gestational state, and after deep consideration, my team and I have decided to postpone the north american tour that was meant to happen in a couple of weeks,” Oklou wrote on Instagram. “I’m so sorry for the frustration and late announcement and I hope you’ll understand. I can’t wait to see you next October though – your tickets remain valid ofc and we have upgraded some venues too."
Oklou's North American tour will now begin in Toronto on Oct. 14. She has moved up to some bigger venues, too; her previously-scheduled show at Brooklyn's Elsewhere, for example, will now take place at the larger Knockdown Center. Oklou has also added more European dates to accommodate demand. Believe the hype! See Oklou's updated tour dates below.
TOUR DATES:
02/25 - Copenhagen, DN @ VEGA
02/27 - Berlin, DE @ Columbia Theater
03/01 - Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg
03/02 - Brussels, BE @ Botanique
03/04 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
03/05 - Paris, FR @ La Cigale
03/07 - London, UK @ Heaven
03/08 - London, UK @ Rough Trade East
03/11 - Barcelona, ES @ Sala Apolo
03/13 - Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
04/03-04/06 - The Hague, NE @ Rewire Festival 2025
10/14 - Toronto, ON @ Axis Club
10/15 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD
10/17 - New Tork, NY @ Knockdown Center
10/20 - Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
10/21 - Austin, TX @ 3TEN ACL Live
10/23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
10/25 - San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
11/07 - London, UK @ Roundhouse
11/19 - Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg
11/20 - Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
11/24 - Villeurbanne, FR @ Transbordeur Club
11/25 - Cenon, FR @ Le Rocher de Palmer
11/27 - Rennes, FR @ Antipode
11/30 - Manchester, UK @ New Century
12/01 - Glasgow, UK @ Queen Margaret Union (QMU)
12/03 - Dublin, IE @ The Academy Dublin
12/09 - Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
12/11 - Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall