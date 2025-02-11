Plane Owned By Vince Neil Involved In Fatal Scottsdale Airport Crash

On Mondeay afternoon, a Learjet owned by Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil crashed into a parked Gulfstream jet after landing at Arizona's Scottsdale Airport. According to AZ Central, the crash killed one person, and three others were hospitalized, two of them in critical condition. Vince Neil was not aboard the plane that crashed.

Four people, two pilots and two passengers, were on the crashed Learjet, and one person was aboard the Gulfstream jet. According to TMZ, the two passengers were Vince Neil's girlfriend Rain Andreani and a friend of hers named Ashley. Andreani is reportedly in the hospital after breaking five ribs. Both of them survived the crash, as did Vince Neil's dogs. According to a statement from the band, one of the pilots was killed. Their manager Allen Kovac says that "the band is brainstorming ideas to help the victims' families."

The crashed Learjet is registered to Chromed, a Hollywood company owned by Vince Neil. Airport officials say that the plane, which was en route from Austin, crashed during landing because of a failure in its landing gear. The Scottsdale Fire Department had to extricate one person who was trapped in the plane wreckage.

Worrick Robinson, IV, a representative for Vince Neil, shared this statement on Mötley Crüe's socials:

RE: Learjet Aircraft 35A Plane Collision – Scottsdale Airport At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport. For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane. On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane. More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation. Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders

assisting today. Respectfully,

Worrick Robinson Law, PLLC

UPDATE: The pilot who died was 78-year-old Joie Vitosky, The Arizona Republic reports, and he worked for Vince Neil for many years.