Jack White Releases Surprise No Name Live EP, Announces $20 Concert Tickets For Students

Last year, famous rock 'n' roll guy Jack White released No Name. White sounded rejuvenated on the record, which first arrived in secret before going wide. White and his band didn't head out on a proper tour to support the album. Instead, they started off the LP cycle playing a series of one-off "pop-up" shows. Today, without any advance warning, White has released a new EP of live recordings taken from those shows.

The new Jack White EP No Name Live is exactly what the title implies -- five No Name songs, captured in concert at five different recent Jack White shows. White has always been a beast of a performer, and live recordings have always loomed large in his catalog. This one fits right in with his history, and it's still fun to hear him go bugnuts on his guitar in a room where people can cheer every explosive solo.

A couple of days ago, Jack White was in the news for posting on Instagram about how fans seem to expect long shows from touring bands these days. White doesn't play especially short shows, but he's not into the idea that a show is only good if the band plays for three hours. He's totally right about that, but some have pointed out that those inflated expectations probably come from ballooning ticket prices. Maybe that's why White has announced that his upcoming shows will have a certain number of specially-priced tickets set aside for students. If you've got a valid student ID, you can get one ticket for $20 at the box office on the date of the show. That's not quite a Fugazi number, but it's a whole lot better than what White's peers are offering. Below, stream the No Name Live EP and check out that announcement.

The No Name Live EP is out now on Third Man.