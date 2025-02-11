Death Cab For Cutie Announce Plans 20th Anniversary Shows

Got any plans this August? Death Cab For Cutie have announced four shows celebrating the 20th anniversary of Plans, their Grammy-nominated, star-making major-label debut. They'll play Seattle, Chicago, and back-to-back nights in New York City.

Ben Gibbard spent a good chunk of 2023 and 2024 on a co-headlining tour celebrating the coinciding 20th anniversaries of two of the most beloved records he's ever made: Death Cab’s Transatlanticism and the Postal Service's Give Up. Of the Plans tour, Gibbard said in a press release:

Plans is an album that changed the trajectory of Death Cab For Cutie forever — it was our major label debut, it went platinum, and earned us our first Grammy nominations. We are only playing a few shows in its honor as we’re currently working on our next studio album, but we would be remiss to not take the opportunity to celebrate the 20th anniversary in some fashion.

Nation Of Language will support Death Cab's Seattle and Chicago shows, while the American Analog Set will open the New York dates. I'm excited for those. Find ticket information here, and see the tour dates plus a teaser trailer below.

TOUR DATES:

08/02 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

08/05 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

08/08 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

08/10 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount