Wings Of Desire – “A Few More Years”

Last fall, UK duo Wings Of Desire released the EP Shut Up & Listen, and today, they're politely asking you to shut up and listen again. They're back with a new song called "A Few More Years," a standalone single billed as "the beginning of a new era" for the band.

Of the synth-y, euphoric tune, the band's James Taylor -- no, not that one -- says in a press release:

“A Few More Years" is a sober reflection on the heady days of youth. As we live through a world in flux let’s hark back to a time before algorithms and the financialization of social life. Windows down, Benson & Hedges lit. Watching the sun come up with dread as others march to their daily commute. A note on a past period of personal crisis, and a message to my younger self. Hold on for a few more years as things do get better with time. Everything looks beautiful from here.

(Shut up and) listen below.