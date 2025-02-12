Skip to Content
Circuit Des Yeux – “Canopy Of Eden”

10:13 AM EST on February 12, 2025

Dana Trippe

Circuit des Yeux wants to break the radio on her new song "Canopy Of Eden." The second Halo On The Inside single — following last month's entrancingly monstrous "Megaloner" — feels agitated and powerful enough to cause a stereo to combust.

"Somehow, on a day in the not too distant past, I ended up on a speedboat jutting toward a place called Canopy of Eden located off the coast of Puerto Vallarta," Haley Fohr explains. She continues:

The sun was hot, the boat was crammed with passengers, and there was a wild tritoned sawtooth sound coming from its engine.

The boat dropped me off in a tourist trap. It was a shadeless beachfront with overpriced bottles of water and pre-programmed music blaring through a broken radio.

It was my personal hell on earth.

Trapped by the idea of predestination, I re-imagined my scenario in which everyone onboard the speedboat used their voice and internal rhythm to reroute our oceanic course. In this alternate universe, we were able to arrive at our own chosen destination and overcome the god-awful radio.

The tune is accompanied by an unsettling, hypnotic music video directed by Dana Trippe. Watch below.

Halo On The Inside is out 3/14 via Matador.

