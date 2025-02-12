Skip to Content
Vegas Sphere Announces Backstreet Boys Residency

10:00 AM EST on February 12, 2025

Everybody rock your body right to the Sphere, I guess! The Backstreet Boys have been announced as the Vegas institution's next residency, performing across nine dates this July.

This news follows the recent announcement that Dead & Company and the Eagles would be returning to the Sphere in 2025, plus confirmation that Kenny Chesney will be the venue's first country act. (Still no Beyoncé.)

There will be a bunch of different ticket options and packages available, with various on-sale times; the earliest packages will go on sale this Friday, Feb. 14 at 6:00 a.m. PT. Find more information here.

