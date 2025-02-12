PUP – “Hallways”

PUP: Great band. Amazing band. Maybe an underrated band at this point? The raging Toronto pop-punks are one of the greatest rock acts of their generation, so it's a pleasure to report that they have a new album ready to go.

PUP made Who Will Look After The Dogs? with the esteemed producer John Congleton in Los Angeles, and one song features Jeff Rosenstock. The band members promise that, although they are usually at each other's throats during the recording process, they had fun this time. New single "Hallways" reflects that; it's one of the more poppy and straightforward PUP songs to date, less like a perpetually exploding powder keg, more like the work of seasoned veterans.

Now, do I miss the feeling that Stefan Babcock is having a violent nervous breakdown on mic and his bandmates are seconds away from punching each other? A little bit, but the craftsmanship on display here has me thinking I'll be returning to "Hallways" a lot. And anyhow, the previous single "Paranoid," which will be on the album too, is proof that PUP can still fucking rip.

Watch director Sterling Larose's "Hallways" video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "No Hope"

02 "Olive Garden"

03 "Concrete"

04 "Get Dumber" (Feat. Jeff Rosenstock)

05 "Hunger For Death"

06 "Needed To Hear It"

07 "Paranoid"

08 "Falling Outta Love"

09 "Hallways"

10 "Cruel"

11 "Best Revenge"

12 "Shut Up"

Who Will Look After The Dogs? is out 5/2 on Rise. Pre-order it here.