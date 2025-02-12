Skip to Content
Toro y Moi – “Daria” (Feat. Kenny Beats)

11:07 AM EST on February 12, 2025

Jason Chung

Last year, chillwave survivor Toro y Moi released his album Hole Erth, which had collaborations with people like Ben Gibbard and Kevin Abstract. Another collab recorded for the album was "Daria." Chaz Bear recorded that song with Kenny Beats, the energetic producer known for his work with fired-up rappers like Rico Nasty and Denzel Curry. "Daria" originally came out as a Japanese Hole Erth bonus track, but now it's getting a wider release.

Toro y Moi worked with Kenny Beats once before -- in 2022, when he appeared on The Cave, the YouTube series where Kenny and a collaborator would whip a song up together on the spot. "Daria" is a fast, propulsive fuzz-pop jam with a deadpan energy that reminds me of Evan Dando. It's cool to hear Chaz Bear singing over a fuzzy riff and a crisp breakbeat, and you can check it out below.

Hole Erth and "Daria" are out now on Dead Oceans, and you can catch Toro y Moi on tour with Panda Bear right now.

