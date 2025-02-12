Zach Bryan Playing First-Ever Concert At America’s Largest Stadium

On Tuesday (Feb. 11), Zach Bryan released his latest song "Dear Miss," which followed last month's "Blue Jean Baby." Today the country musician's superstar status reaches new heights with the announcement of his show at Michigan Stadium, the largest stadium in the country. It'll be the first concert to take place there.

Bryan will be joined by openers John Mayer, Ryan Bingham And The Texas Gentlemen, and Joshua Slone. The event goes down Sept. 27 in Ann Arbor, and tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb. 14). With a capacity of 107,601, the Big House will make it very hard to throw a Zyn can at him. Not only is it the largest stadium in the country, it's also the largest in the Western Hemisphere and the third largest in the world.

In the meantime, he's slated to headline Stagecoach in April and BST Hyde Park Festival in June.