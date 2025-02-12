Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Zach Bryan Playing First-Ever Concert At America’s Largest Stadium

6:13 PM EST on February 12, 2025

On Tuesday (Feb. 11), Zach Bryan released his latest song "Dear Miss," which followed last month's "Blue Jean Baby." Today the country musician's superstar status reaches new heights with the announcement of his show at Michigan Stadium, the largest stadium in the country. It'll be the first concert to take place there.

Bryan will be joined by openers John Mayer, Ryan Bingham And The Texas Gentlemen, and Joshua Slone. The event goes down Sept. 27 in Ann Arbor, and tickets go on sale this Friday (Feb. 14). With a capacity of 107,601, the Big House will make it very hard to throw a Zyn can at him. Not only is it the largest stadium in the country, it's also the largest in the Western Hemisphere and the third largest in the world.

In the meantime, he's slated to headline Stagecoach in April and BST Hyde Park Festival in June.

Zach Bryan will headline the first-ever concert at Michigan Stadium this September.

Details » https://t.co/l6OcgsV3rA
Tickets (Friday 10 a.m.) » https://t.co/etBXLfciEM pic.twitter.com/vZlx5C2ZP5

— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) February 12, 2025

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Jon Stewart’s Band Church And State™ Make Stone Pony Debut

November 30, 2025
News

A$AP Rocky Named Chanel Ambassador, Stars With Margaret Qualley In Michel Gondry’s Promo

November 30, 2025
News

Five Former Cradle Of Filth Members Sue Frontman Dani Filth

November 30, 2025
News

Spokesman Says The Wiggles Do Not Endorse Drugs Following Unapproved “Ecstasy” TikTok

November 29, 2025
News

Grimes DJing Immortality Influencer’s Shroom Trip With Special Guest Mr. Beast

November 29, 2025
News

Kneecap Follow Through On Promise To Sue Canadian Legislator

November 28, 2025