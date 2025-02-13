Japanese Breakfast – “Mega Circuit”

Japanese Breakfast kicked off 2025 with the announcement of her new album For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women). Michelle Zauner unveiled the lead single “Orlando In Love" and brought it to life on Fallon, and now she's sharing its twangy follow-up, "Mega Circuit."

“‘Mega Circuit’ was one of the first songs I wrote, intent on making a creepier, more guitar driven record,” Zauner explains. “The song is sort of an examination of contemporary masculinity, and explores a conflicted desire to embrace a generation that in the absence of positive role models has found refuge in violence and bigotry. We had the legendary Jim Keltner — who’s played on everything from ‘These Days,’ to ‘Here You Come Again’ to ‘Dream Weaver’ — come in and play the fiercest shuffle you’ve ever heard.”

Watch the music video, made by Zauner and Adam Kolodny, and an acoustic performance of the song by Zauner and Peter Bradley last night at NYC's Night Club 101.

For Melancholy Brunettes (& sad women) is out 3/21 via Dead Oceans.