Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Announce Collaborative Album I Said I Love You First

Selena Gomez and fiance Benny Blanco have announced a new, collaborative album coming in March. Titled I Said I Love You First (aw), the album is the pair's first project as a couple and features a just-shared acoustic ballad called "Scared Of Loving You." It's also produced by Blanco and FINNEAS.

According to a press release, I Said I Love You First is a celebration of Gomez and Blanco's relationship, which they announced to the public near the end of 2023. Late last year, they announced they were engaged. "This album came together organically as a direct result of the comfort that they both felt when working together creatively, allowing them to produce art that authentically reflects their experiences. It chronicles their entire story — before they met, falling in love and looking to what the future holds."

Listen to "Scared Of Loving You" below.

For Valentine's Day, Blanco got Gomez a bathtub full of queso...

Earlier this week, Gomez commented on the recent controversies surrounding her movie Emilia Pérez. Gomez's co-star Karla Sofía Gascón has been absent from the ongoing awards circuit since some racist and Islamophobia posts on social media came to light a couple of weeks ago. "I'm good. I'm really good. Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I've done, and I'm just grateful," Gomez said at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Sunday. “I live with no regrets and I would do this movie over and over again if I could."

I Said I Love You First is out 3/21 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.