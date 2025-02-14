Jason Isbell – “Foxes In The Snow”

Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit are masters of big-stage country-rock dynamics, but Isbell is going in a very different direction on Foxes In The Snow, the new album that he'll release in a few weeks. Foxes In The Now is a fully solo-acoustic album, recorded without any help from the 400 Unit. Isbell made the whole thing in a five-day stretch at New York's famed Electric Lady Studios last fall, and he played the same guitar, a 1940 Martin acoustic antique, on every song. We've already posted lead single "Bury Me," and now Isbell has also shared the new LP's title track.

"Foxes In The Snow" is not a Belle And Sebastian cover, and I wonder if the similarity between Isbell's title and that of the B&S classic "Fox In The Snow" is intentional. "Foxes In The Snow" is a simple, bluesy love song. My guess is that it's about Isbell's daughter, but I honestly have no idea. Check it out below.

Foxes In The Snow is out 3/7 on Isbell's own Southeastern Records.