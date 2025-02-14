Stream Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross’ The Gorge Score

For what feels like the first time in a while, we've got a big new straight-to-streaming movie today. The Apple TV+ offering The Gorge comes to us from Doctor Strange/The Black Phone director Scott Derrickson, and it appears to be a action-horror-romance type of deal about the two snipers who have to guard the gates of hell. Advance reviews haven't exactly been rapturous, but I am still looking forward to watching seeing this one. It'll probably have monsters, and I like monsters. It's good a great cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Miles Teller, Sigourney Weaver. And perhaps most encouragingly, it's got a Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross score.

Where do they find the time? Last year, Nine Inch Nails bandmates Reznor and Ross scored the Luca Guadagnino films Challengers and Queer, as well as the season premiere of The Bear. The Challengers score is a fucking masterpiece, and it was outrageously snubbed at the Oscars, though it did win a Golden Globe. They've already got two Oscars, anyway. Right now, Reznor and Ross are preparing for a big Nine Inch Nails arena tour, and they're also scoring the Disney sequel Tron: Ares and the Guadagnino joint After The Hunt. Yesterday, Reznor appeared on his old friend Peter Murphy's single "Swoon." Today, The Gorge is out, and so is the Trent Reznor/Atticus Ross soundtrack.

On first listen, the Reznor/Ross score for The Gorge is eerily still, full of haunted pianos and ominous synth-whines. When you get sufficiently deep into the movie -- and also deep into the titular gorge, one imagines -- the distorted guitars and drums start to stir. I probably won't bump this soundtrack on its own, as I still do with Challengers, but I bet it'll sound cool in the movie. Stream the album below.

The soundtrack to The Gorge is out now on Skydance Productions/The Null Corporation/Milan Records/Sony. The movie is now streaming on Apple TV+.