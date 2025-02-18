Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Timbaland Joins Apple TV+ Musical Series About BE@RBRICKS

12:21 PM EST on February 18, 2025

It's still hard to believe this happened, but it did: Pharrell Williams made an animated Lego documentary about his life, and it came out in theaters and everything. Pharrell's Piece By Piece wasn't exactly a blockbuster, and his other upcoming biopic has been shelved, but it's still a movie that exists. Now Timbaland, Virginia Beach's other great rap and R&B production visionary, is also getting into the animation game.

BE@RBRICK is an expensive line of Japanese vinyl-collectible toys, and it's about to become a new kids' cartoon series from Apple TV+. The BE@RBRICK show debuts next month; it's a 13-episode musical series produced by DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc. According to Apple, the show "follows Jasmine Finch and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same," and Timbaland will be involved.

Timbaland won't be the main creative force behind the BE@RBRICK show. He's merely credited as "executive music producer." He'll contribute some original music, while Jina Hyojin An and Shirley Song are composing the original score. The main guiding force appears to be showrunner, executive producer, and writer Meghan McCarthy, best-known for her work on My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. BE@RBRICK debuts 3/21 on Apple TV+.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Adam Sandler Reveals Love Of Hole’s Live Through This, Sits Down With Ariana Grande

December 5, 2025
News

Garbage’s Shirley Manson Got Really, Really Pissed About The Beach Balls At Good Things Melbourne

December 5, 2025
News

Miley Cyrus Hates Paper

December 5, 2025
News

Lily Allen Announces West End Girl North American Tour

December 5, 2025
News

“Weird Al” Yankovic Demands That You Pronounce His Last Name Correctly

December 5, 2025
News

Dijon Does SNL Promo, Teases Justin Vernon’s Appearance

December 4, 2025