Timbaland Joins Apple TV+ Musical Series About BE@RBRICKS

It's still hard to believe this happened, but it did: Pharrell Williams made an animated Lego documentary about his life, and it came out in theaters and everything. Pharrell's Piece By Piece wasn't exactly a blockbuster, and his other upcoming biopic has been shelved, but it's still a movie that exists. Now Timbaland, Virginia Beach's other great rap and R&B production visionary, is also getting into the animation game.

BE@RBRICK is an expensive line of Japanese vinyl-collectible toys, and it's about to become a new kids' cartoon series from Apple TV+. The BE@RBRICK show debuts next month; it's a 13-episode musical series produced by DreamWorks Animation and Dentsu Inc. According to Apple, the show "follows Jasmine Finch and her bandmates as they pursue their dreams and inspire others to do the same," and Timbaland will be involved.

Timbaland won't be the main creative force behind the BE@RBRICK show. He's merely credited as "executive music producer." He'll contribute some original music, while Jina Hyojin An and Shirley Song are composing the original score. The main guiding force appears to be showrunner, executive producer, and writer Meghan McCarthy, best-known for her work on My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic. BE@RBRICK debuts 3/21 on Apple TV+.