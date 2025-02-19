Skip to Content
Andy Bell – “Don’t Cha Know”

7:25 PM EST on February 18, 2025

Last week, Ride guitarist Andy Bell announced a new solo album called Pinball Wanderer. Now, to confuse us all, Erasure vocalist also named Andy Bell is announcing his new solo album Ten Crowns.

The single "Don’t Cha Know" is out now, and it was one of the first songs written for the LP. It follows the previously released "Breaking Thru The Interstellar." Ten Crowns has Dave Audé helping with writing and Debbie Harry contributing vocals on one track. About the Ten Crowns, Bell explains:

I mean, I’ve got everything I could possibly wish for, you know, I really have, but that’s not to say I’m always fulfilled. This album’s about picking yourself up, dusting yourself off, embracing life — and about taking that feeling on even when you’re fighting demons in the world, like homophobia, and fighting demons in yourself. It’s about being celebratory and uplifting.

Below, watch the "Don’t Cha Know" music video directed by Stephano Barberis.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Breaking Thru The Interstellar"
02 "Lies So Deep" (Feat. Sarah Potenza)
03 "Heart's A Liar" (Feat. Debbie Harry)
04 "For Today"
05 "Dance For Mercy"
06 "Don’t Cha Know"
07 "Dawn Of Heaven's Gate"
08 "Godspell"
09 "Put Your Empathy On Ice"
10 "Thank You"

Ten Crowns is out 5/2 via Crown Recordings. Pre-order it here.

Sean Black

