Will Johnson – “Floodway Fall”

Will Johnson has announced his 10th solo album, Diamond City. The Centro-matic frontman and member of Jason Isbell’s band the 400 Unit is sharing the lead single "Floodway Fall" today.

“The idea for ‘Floodway Fall’ cropped up before a summer 2022 rehearsal with Scott Danbom," Johnson explains. "We were still setting up, getting sounds and levels. I remember him looking out the window, loosely playing along on his fiddle, likely unaware that I was recording it. I quickly forgot about it, then stumbled across it a few months later and decided to see the song through. For the most part, it's a small town document of tension, travel, and ultimately undying love.”

Diamond City is a collection of solo home recordings, inspired by when Pedro The Lion's David Bazan listened to his demos and said, "When are you going to make a record like this?" Johnson had help from Britton Beisenherz to flesh out the demos, making it more of a collaborative process. His late friend and folk rock icon Jason Molina also served as an influence, prompting him to treat the songwriting of an LP like a full-time job.

Check out "Floodway Fall" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Floodway Fall"

02 "Unfamiliar Ghost"

03 "Diamond City"

04 "All Dragged Out"

05 "Clem Witkins"

06 "Cairo"

07 "Sylvarena"

08 "Rabbit Run"

09 "Requiem / High Road Plume"

Diamond City is out 4/4 on Keeled Scales. Pre-order it here.