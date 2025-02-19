The Lemon Twigs’ Brian D’Addario Announces Debut Solo Album

Retro-pop sibling duo the Lemon Twigs only just released their fifth studio album, A Dream Is All We Know, last year, but that hasn't stopped Brian D'Addario from working on a solo endeavor. The elder Twig has announced that his debut solo album, Till The Morning, will be out next month. To celebrate, the album's title track is out now along with a video.

Most of the tracks on Till The Morning were recorded with D'Addario's brother and Lemon Twigs member Michael, who co-produced and contributed vocals. Likewise, the album features two collaborations with Los Angeles poet and friend to the Beach Boys Stephen Kalinich.

Speaking about "Till The Morning," Brian D'Addario says: "It's a love song having to do with those fleeting moments when you grasp something real, amidst all the noise and propaganda. ‘The night is pitch black until the morning.’ Maybe things need to completely collapse before they get better."

Here's what else Brian had to say about recording the album and working with Kalinich:

I met Stephen in 2017 after playing some of our first shows in LA. I was such a fan of his work and was struck by his dynamism and personality. He was dressed in all bright orange; in his words “like a pumpkin!” For a while he was sending me poems and asking me to put music to them. When I read the words to "What You Are Is Beautiful," it felt very musical and as soon I picked up the guitar it flowed easily. It was the same case about a year later when he sent "Song Of Everyone." The album was written and recorded in multiple studios and states, united by themes of spiritual longing, isolation, social responsibility, karma and loss with Brian saying that "when I started putting this album together, it really hung together musically and thematically. It’s country baroque."

Listen to and watch "Till The Morning" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Till The Morning"

02 "Song Of Everyone"

03 "Nothing On My Mind"

04 "One Day I'm Coming Home"

05 "Only To Ease My Mind"

06 "Flash In The Pan"

07 "Company"

08 "This Summer"

09 "What You Are Is Beautiful"

10 "Useless Tears"

11 "Spirit Without A Home"

Till The Morning is out 3/20 via Headstack Records. Pre-order it here.