James Krivchenia – “Probably Wizards”

In 2022, Big Thief drummer James Krivchenia built the album Blood Karaoke out of hundreds of unwatched YouTube video samples. Now, Krivchenia has announced a follow-up album (his fourth solo), Performing Belief, which touches grass by piecing together songs out of "natural objects," like throwing rocks into a pond or "tap dancing in the mud," ambient sounds that get mixed with synths and electronic drums. It'll be out in May as Krivchenia's first for English electronic label Planet Mu.

Today, we get to hear lead single "Probably Wizards," recorded with electric bassist with Sam Wilkes. In addition to Wilkes, Performing Belief features contributions from double bassist and multi-instrumentalist Joshua Abrams (Natural Information Society).

Listen to "Probably Wizards" below.

<a href="https://jameskrivchenia.bandcamp.com/album/performing-belief">Performing Belief by James Krivchenia</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Undesigned"

02 "Judge The Seeds" (with Sam Wilkes & Joshua Abrams)

03 "Probably Wizards" (with Sam Wilkes)

04 "Sympathetic Magic" (with Sam Wilkes & Joshua Abrams)

05 "Bracelets For Unicorns" (with Sam Wilkes & Joshua Abrams)

06 "Filling In The Swamp" (with Sam Wilkes & Joshua Abrams)

07 "The Wounded Place" (with Sam Wilkes)

08 "Metaphoric Leakage" (with Sam Wilkes)

Performing Belief is out 5/2 via Planet Wu. Pre-order it here.