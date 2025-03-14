Chappell Roan – “The Giver”

In November, Chappell Roan debuted a new tune called "The Giver" live on SNL, and it was so good that we made the rare decision to include it on our list of the best songs of the week (at #1, too). Now, the pop star is finally giving the queer country anthem an official release.

“I have such a special place in my heart for country music," Roan says in the press release, continuing:

I grew up listening to it every morning and afternoon on my school bus and had it swirling around me at bon fires, grocery stores and karaoke bars. Many people have asked if this means I’m making a country album??? My answer is.. right now I’m just making songs that make me feel happy and fun and "The Giver" is my take on cuntry xoxo may the classic country divas lead their genre, I am just here to twirl and do a little gay yodel for y’all.

Produced by regular collaborator Dan Nigro, "The Giver" is Roan's first country song, but “I’m not switching genres or anything," the Midwest Princess said in an interview on Apple Music's Today’s Country Radio With Kelleigh Bannen. "I wanted to write a country song because I just thought it would be funny.” In that interview she cited Big & Rich’s "Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)" as an inspiration for the track. "I just think a lesbian country song is really funny," she reiterated to Amazon Music, adding, "I wrote a country song not to invade country music, but to really capture what I think the essence of country music is for me."

Roan — who turned 27 last month — has been teasing "The Giver" for a month, telling fans to call 620-HOT-TOGO (1-620-468-8646) to hear a snippet and cosplaying as a lawyer, a plumber, a dentist, and a construction worker in promo photos and billboards.

In the leadup to this release, Roan performed "Pink Pony Club" at the Grammys last month and used her Best New Artist speech to demand reform for the music industry. She also sang with Elton John at his AIDS Foundation's Oscars Party and just had a whirlwind Paris Fashion Week, sitting front row at seemingly every show, alongside artists including PinkPantheress, Ice Spice, Lucy Dacus, and JID.

Check out "The Giver" and associated media below.

