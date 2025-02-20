Silkworm Plan Fall Reunion Shows

Tomorrow (Feb. 21) Silkworm are releasing an expanded vinyl reissue of their 1997 album Developer via Comedy Minus One. The beloved indie rock outfit was active from 1987 to 2005, and broke up due to the tragic death of drummer Michael Dahlquist who was killed in a car accident caused by a woman attempting to commit suicide. Now, 20 years later, Silkworm are apparently getting ready for some reunion shows.

The band's Andy Cohen and Tim Midyett went on the Kreative Kontrol podcast and revealed that they've put together a reconfigured Silkworm with original member Joel RL Phelps, who left the group in 1994. Cohen, Midyett, and Phelps played some songs in July of last year in Zion, Illinois at a memorial for the late Steve Albini. They were joined by drummer Jeff Panall.

“Well, I'll tell you up front that I think there's a very good chance that we'll be playing a couple shows in September with Joel and Matt [Kadane] will be playing keyboards, from Bedhead who played in the latter day period of the worm," Midyett said on the podcast.

“So, it'll kind of be an alternate history worm, where Joel never left," he continued. "And Matt was in the band, and we met Jeff Pananall instead of Michael. But I think that'll happen in Chicago [on] September 26, and then a couple of days later in Memphis at Goner Fest." [UPDATE: After the interview, Midyett clarified the Chicago show will be Sept. 25.]

The new edition of Developer has five Japan-only tracks and a Bob Dylan cover with Pavement's Stephen Malkmus. But for now, check out the podcast episode below.

The Developer reissue is out 2/21 via Comedy Minus One. Pre-order it here.