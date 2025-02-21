Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco, & Gracie Abrams – “Call Me When You Break Up”

Last week, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their collaborative album I Said I Love You First. Today, the couple are sharing the Gracie Abrams collab "Call Me When You Break Up."

Abrams previewed the song live on Wednesday (Feb. 19) by singing her verse at her show in Hamburg, Germany. "I have been a fan of both of their stuff forever," she said. "I've known Benny for a while and Selena is just a magical person and we made this song together."

Watch the "Call Me When You Break Up" music video below.

I Said I Love You First is out 3/21 via Interscope.