Colin Miller Announces New Album Losin’ Featuring Members Of Wednesday

In 2023, Colin Miller released his debut full-length Haw Creek. His name has only gotten bigger over the years since after playing in MJ Lenderman's band the Wind as the Asheville indie rocker experienced a major breakthrough with his 2024 album Manning Fireworks. Now Miller is announcing his sophomore effort Losin'.

Losin' was produced by Alex Farrar and features MJ Lenderman on drums and vocals, Xandy Chelmis on pedal steel, and Ethan Baechtold on bass and keys. The album grapples with the death of Gary King, who passed in 2022 and owned the studio where Miller recorded Losin' (I assume that Wednesday's Twin Plagues track "Gary's" is about the same Gary). Miller stayed in King's house for two years after he passed, but in 2024 the property was sold and Miller was forced to move on.

The lead single "Cadillac" is a gently devastating vignette: "Suckin' down coffee, Pall Malls, and oxygen/ If you blow up this time/ The blame will be all on me," Miller sings defeatedly. It comes with a music video directed by Matthew Reed; it has lots of camo and graveyard mischief. Watch below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Birdhouse"

02 "Porchlight"

03 "Cadillac"

04 "4 Wheeler"

05 "Hasbeen"

06 "I Need A Friend"

07 "Lost Again"

08 "Little Devil"

09 "Thunder Road"

TOUR DATES:

06/14 - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room at Old National Centre %

06/15 - St Louis, MO @ The Factory %

06/16 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman %

06/18 - Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed %

% with MJ Lenderman

Losin’ is out 4/25 on Mtn Laurel Recording Co. Pre-order it here.