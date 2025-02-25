Skip to Content
Sparks Detail New Album MAD!: Hear “JanSport Backpack”

8:41 AM EST on February 25, 2025

Sparks recently announced their 28th studio album MAD! with the aptly-titled lead single “Do Things My Own Way.” Today, the duo of brothers Ron and Russell Mael have detailed the album's tracklist and May release date; along with the news, they've shared another single called "JanSport Backpack."

"JanSport Backpack" is a sweeping, theatrical breakup tune, its titular carryall an allegory for watching a former lover walk away -- and, perhaps, the sort of baggage a person carries from one failed relationship to the next. Listen to "JanSport Backpack" and see the tracklist for MAD! below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Do Things My Own Way"
02 "JanSport Backpack"
03 "Hit Me, Baby"
04 "Running Up A Tab At The Hotel For The Fab"
05 "My Devotion"
06 "Don't Dog It"
07 "In Daylight"
08 "I-405 Rules"
09 "A Long Red Light"
10 "Drowned In A Sea Of Tears"
11 "A Little Bit Of Light Banter"
12 "Lord Have Mercy"

MAD! is out 5/23 via Transgressive. Pre-order it here.

Munachi Osegbu

Read More:

