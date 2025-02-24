Neil Young Announces 2025 World Tour

It's a huge year for Neil Young. The folk-rock legend has a new album dropping with his new band Chrome Hearts — so far we've heard a ripping single and a speculated April release date — and he reissued another lost album on Valentine's Day. At the top of the year, he pulled out of UK mega-festival Glastonbury, saying that it had become "corporate," then hopped back on the lineup after sorting some things out with the festival brass. Now we know he's going to be doing a lot of other shows in Glasto's wake.
Young has announced world tour dates through his Neil Young Archives site. Around Glastonbury time, he and the Chrome Hearts will play some dates in Europe, then return to North America for a late summer run through the United States. It's called the love earth world tour, which perhaps hints at the title of that new LP? Could just be a Neil Young-ass phrase, though.
A 48-hour ticket presale for Neil Young Archives members begins tomorrow, Feb. 25, with public onsale beginning this Friday, Feb. 28. More dates are supposedly coming soon. Check out the itinerary below.
TOUR DATES:
06/18 - Rättvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla
06/20 - Bergen, Norway @ Bergenhus Fortress
06/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Tiøren
06/26 - Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle
06/30 - Brussels, Belgium @ Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square
07/01 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Drafbaan Stadspark
07/03 - Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne
07/04 - Mönchengladbach Germany vSparkassenpark
07/08 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Cannstatter Wasen
08/08 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
08/10 - Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront
08/13 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/15 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
08/17 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
08/21 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion
08/23 - New York, NY @ Jones Beach
08/24 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods
08/27 - Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island
09/01 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
09/05 - George, WA @ The Gorge
09/06 - Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park
09/10 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/12 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater
09/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Young will also headline the the Autism Speaks benefit concert Light Up The Blues 7 on 4/26 at LA's Greek Theatre. Stephen Stills, Billy Idol, Cat Power, and Linda Perry are on the lineup as well.