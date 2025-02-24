Neil Young Announces 2025 World Tour

It's a huge year for Neil Young. The folk-rock legend has a new album dropping with his new band Chrome Hearts — so far we've heard a ripping single and a speculated April release date — and he reissued another lost album on Valentine's Day. At the top of the year, he pulled out of UK mega-festival Glastonbury, saying that it had become "corporate," then hopped back on the lineup after sorting some things out with the festival brass. Now we know he's going to be doing a lot of other shows in Glasto's wake.

Young has announced world tour dates through his Neil Young Archives site. Around Glastonbury time, he and the Chrome Hearts will play some dates in Europe, then return to North America for a late summer run through the United States. It's called the love earth world tour, which perhaps hints at the title of that new LP? Could just be a Neil Young-ass phrase, though.

A 48-hour ticket presale for Neil Young Archives members begins tomorrow, Feb. 25, with public onsale beginning this Friday, Feb. 28. More dates are supposedly coming soon. Check out the itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

06/18 - Rättvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla

06/20 - Bergen, Norway @ Bergenhus Fortress

06/22 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Tiøren

06/26 - Dublin, Ireland @ Malahide Castle

06/30 - Brussels, Belgium @ Brussels Palace Open Air, Palace Square

07/01 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Drafbaan Stadspark

07/03 - Berlin, Germany @ Waldbühne

07/04 - Mönchengladbach Germany vSparkassenpark

07/08 - Stuttgart, Germany @ Cannstatter Wasen

08/08 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

08/10 - Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

08/13 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

08/15 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

08/17 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

08/21 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

08/23 - New York, NY @ Jones Beach

08/24 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods

08/27 - Chicago, IL @ Northerly Island

09/01 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

09/05 - George, WA @ The Gorge

09/06 - Vancouver, BC @ Deer Lake Park

09/10 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

09/12 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheater

09/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Young will also headline the the Autism Speaks benefit concert Light Up The Blues 7 on 4/26 at LA's Greek Theatre. Stephen Stills, Billy Idol, Cat Power, and Linda Perry are on the lineup as well.