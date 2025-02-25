Mabe Fratti – “cosa rara (en la playa)” (Lucrecia Dalt Cover)

Last month, the Colombian-born, Berlin-based musician Lucrecia Dalt announced her upcoming EP cosa rara, and she shared its title track. That single features a rare appearance from David Sylvian, the art-rock legend and former Japan leader, who co-wrote and co-produced the song with Dalt. Today, one of Dalt's peers has shared her own version of that same song.

The Guatemalan born, Mexico City-based singer and cellist Mabe Fratti makes avant-garde art-pop, and her album Sentir Que No Sabes was of our favorites of last year. Fratti's version of "cosa rara" doubles down on the song's atmospheric playfulness, while mostly staying away from the squirmy electronics. In Fratti's hands, it becomes a kind of trip-hop torch song. Below, listen to Fratti's cover and the Dalt original.

Lucretia Dalt's cosa rara EP is out 2/28 on RVNG Intl.