Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Mabe Fratti – “cosa rara (en la playa)” (Lucrecia Dalt Cover)

10:47 AM EST on February 25, 2025

Melissa Lunar

Last month, the Colombian-born, Berlin-based musician Lucrecia Dalt announced her upcoming EP cosa rara, and she shared its title track. That single features a rare appearance from David Sylvian, the art-rock legend and former Japan leader, who co-wrote and co-produced the song with Dalt. Today, one of Dalt's peers has shared her own version of that same song.

The Guatemalan born, Mexico City-based singer and cellist Mabe Fratti makes avant-garde art-pop, and her album Sentir Que No Sabes was of our favorites of last year. Fratti's version of "cosa rara" doubles down on the song's atmospheric playfulness, while mostly staying away from the squirmy electronics. In Fratti's hands, it becomes a kind of trip-hop torch song. Below, listen to Fratti's cover and the Dalt original.

Lucretia Dalt's cosa rara EP is out 2/28 on RVNG Intl.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

DJ Sabrina The Teenage DJ Shares New Album Fantasy

December 13, 2025
New Music

Palmyra Cover “Auld Lang Syne”

December 12, 2025
New Music

FLO Share Four New Songs

December 12, 2025
New Music

Yumi Zouma – “95”

December 12, 2025
New Music

No/Más Announce New Album No Peace: Hear “Manic”

December 12, 2025
New Music

Nas & DJ Premier’s Collaborative Album Is Finally Real

December 12, 2025