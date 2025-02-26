Billy Idol Announces Dream Into It, First New Album In 11 Years: Hear “Still Dancing”

Billy Idol was recently nominated for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, and he's getting ready to hit the road this spring with Joan Jett And The Blackhearts. Today, the rock icon is announcing Dream Into It, his first album since 2014's Kings & Queens Of The Underground. The lead single "Still Dancing" is out now.

Dream Into It features Avril Lavigne, Joan Jett, and Alison Mosshart of the Kills. About "Still Dancing," Idol says:

“Still Dancing" is really a reflection of my whole journey. From the punk rock period through to now. And I’m still looking towards the future, still living the life I set out to live. At the start of the song I’m recalling the early times in London, when I was living in squats or at friends’ apartments, all my belongings in a plastic bag. Everybody at home or work told you what you were doing was never going to happen. But punk rock gave me an opening. I was surrounded by people who loved the music as deeply as I did and you were going to throw caution to the wind, believe in what you were doing and grab on for dear life. As the song says, there have been many moments along the way where I’ve been self destructive. But what’s seen me through is that unflinching belief in the music that started all those years ago. That’s been the greatest gift of all.

Last year, Idol celebrated 40 years of Rebel Yell with an anniversary reissue. Watch the "Still Dancing" music video directed by Steven Sebring below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Dream Into It"

02 "77" (Feat. Avril Lavigne)

03 "Too Much Fun"

04 "John Wayne" (Feat. Alison Mosshart)

05 "Wildside" (Feat. Joan Jett)

06 "People I Love"

07 "Gimme The Weight"

08 "I’m Your Hero"

09 "Still Dancing"

TOUR DATES:

04/30 - Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

05/03 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

05/04 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center*

05/07 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena*

05/09 - Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre*

05/10 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*

05/13 - Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena*

05/16 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion*

05/17 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena*

05/20 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*

05/21 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center*

05/23 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage*

06/18 - Northeim, DE @ Waldbuhne

06/20 - Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

06/22 - Milton Keynes, UK @ Forever Now Festival

06/24 - London, UK @ Wembly Arena†

06/27 - Munich, DE @ Koenigsplatz

06/29 - Bonn, DE @ Kunstrasen

07/02 - Wiesbaden, DE @ Brita-Arena

07/04 - Klam, AT @ Clam Rock

07/05 - Eisenstadt, AT @ Lovely Days

07/08 - Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park

07/09 - Belgrade, RS @ Kalemegdan Park

08/16 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann*

08/17 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC*

08/20 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden Arena*

08/22 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*

08/23 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center*

08/26 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre*

08/28 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre*

08/30 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center*

08/31 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre*

09/03 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

09/05 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphithatre*

09/12 - Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena*

09/14 - Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theater*

09/17 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre*

09/19 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater*

09/20 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena*

09/23 - Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

09/25 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum*

* with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

† with New Model Army

Dream Into It is out 4/25 on Dark Horse. Pre-order it here.