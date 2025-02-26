Skip to Content
Sell Everything – “Something New”

9:33 AM EST on February 26, 2025

Sell Everything hail from Dublin, and they make woozy, melancholic guitar music in the vein of Mk.gee and King Krule, though Tom Kelly's vocals remind me a bit of Chris Martin in his lower register. Today they're following up last fall's lounge-y float "Landlord Blues" with something new called "Something New." It's their first for LA Future Gods label, and it pushes Sell Everything's sound to darker, harder places.

Kelly tells Flood:

"Something New" was written during a week of deep isolation and overwhelming emotions—when I was writing and producing alone at home, feeling both the weight of intense relationships and a profound sense of hopelessness. Each day, a new song emerged that helped me shed that weight, and the line "Talkin’ to the wall as I fall asleep, stumbling through the people I meet / But with you I feel near, something new I don't fear" perfectly captures the solace I found in the music.

Hear both songs below.

