Sell Everything – “Something New”

Sell Everything hail from Dublin, and they make woozy, melancholic guitar music in the vein of Mk.gee and King Krule, though Tom Kelly's vocals remind me a bit of Chris Martin in his lower register. Today they're following up last fall's lounge-y float "Landlord Blues" with something new called "Something New." It's their first for LA Future Gods label, and it pushes Sell Everything's sound to darker, harder places.

Kelly tells Flood:

"Something New" was written during a week of deep isolation and overwhelming emotions—when I was writing and producing alone at home, feeling both the weight of intense relationships and a profound sense of hopelessness. Each day, a new song emerged that helped me shed that weight, and the line "Talkin’ to the wall as I fall asleep, stumbling through the people I meet / But with you I feel near, something new I don't fear" perfectly captures the solace I found in the music.

Hear both songs below.