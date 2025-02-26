Skip to Content
Rwake – “You Swore We’d Always Be Together”

12:52 PM EST on February 26, 2025

Jonathon Oudthone

It's been a long time since the Arkansas sludge-metal monsters Rwake released a new album, but that's about to change. Last month, Rwake reawakened and announced the impending release of The Return Of Magik, their first album in 13 and a half years. They also shared the 13-minute title track. The magik is back, baby! Now, we get another new Rwake song, and this one kicks ass, too.

Rwake's latest selection is called "You Swore We'd Always Be Together," and this one lasts a mere eight minutes. It's another guttural, ambitious odyssey. Parts of the track are absolutely crushing. Other parts move into tranquil Southern-rock territory. Every once in a while, the song does both things at once. Give it a listen below.

The Return Of Magik is out 3/14 on Relapse.

