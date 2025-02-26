Skip to Content
The Men – “Charm”

4:04 PM EST on February 26, 2025

New York City punk crew the Men have a new album out this Friday called Buyer Beware. They teased the record with previous singles "PO Box 96" and "Pony", both compact, high-powered singles with enough guitar riffs to keep you fed for weeks. It's my pleasure to say that the album's final single, today's "Charm," is right in that vein too.

There's plenty of guitar on "Charm," too, but the song has a bit of a janglier, poppy feel that's just the right amount of rowdy. Watch Ryan Marino's video for "Charm" below.

Buyer Beware is out 2/28 on Fuzz Club.

