Little Simz Announces New Album Lotus: Hear “Flood”

Everything's coming up Lotus this month. The White Lotus is back on HBO, and now the esteemed UK rapper Little Simz has announced Lotus, her follow-up to 2022's great No Thank You. Its lead single "Flood" is out now with an elaborate high-art music video.

"Flood" features production from Miles Clinton James and guest appearances from Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly. It's a hard-hitting track with a live-band feel, marked by creeping bass and haunting vocals from our rotating cast of stars. The black-and-white video by Salomon Lighhelm makes an already cinematic song feel all the more epic. Watch below.

Lotus is out 5/9 via AWAL.