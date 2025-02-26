Skip to Content
Little Simz Announces New Album Lotus: Hear “Flood”

3:16 PM EST on February 26, 2025

Everything's coming up Lotus this month. The White Lotus is back on HBO, and now the esteemed UK rapper Little Simz has announced Lotus, her follow-up to 2022's great No Thank You. Its lead single "Flood" is out now with an elaborate high-art music video.

"Flood" features production from Miles Clinton James and guest appearances from Obongjayar and Moonchild Sanelly. It's a hard-hitting track with a live-band feel, marked by creeping bass and haunting vocals from our rotating cast of stars. The black-and-white video by Salomon Lighhelm makes an already cinematic song feel all the more epic. Watch below.

Lotus is out 5/9 via AWAL.

