Snoozer – “I Don’t Want To Talk To You” (Arthur Cover) & “That’s All I Know”

You've heard of Snõõper — now get ready for Snoozer. The band is from Delaware County, PA, and it's made up of brothers Mike and Tom Kelly. The duo released their third album Mid-Earth last year, and today they're back with two new songs.

Tom has been the touring drummer for Alex G since 2016, and it shows (complimentary), especially in the experimental-leaning "That's All I Know," which is a Mid-Earth outtake. "I Don't Want To Talk To You" is an Arthur cover, and it's cozy indie rock that satisfyingly fluctuates between quiet and loud. Check out both below.

TOUR DATES:

02/28 - Philadelphia, PA @ Abyssinia

03/08 - New York, NY @ Sour Mouse (New Colossus Fest)