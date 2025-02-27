Skip to Content
Backxwash – “9th Heaven”

9:41 AM EST on February 27, 2025

Almost a year ago, Backxwash unleashed the colossal anthem "Wake Up." Today, the Montreal rapper and producer is officially ringing in a new era with the announcement of her new album Only Dust Remains. The second single "9th Heaven" is out now.

Backxwash's last album was 2022's His Happiness Shall Come First Even Though We Are Suffering, which ended a trilogy. "9th Heaven" is a few minutes shorter than "Wake Up" but just as cinematic and existential: "I reminisce on this stupid life that I hold/ A new anxiety forms I'll do you right I suppose." More than anything, the song is victorious, especially when she declares at the end: "I feel/ So motherfucking free."

Watch the music video by Méchant Vaporwave below.

TRACKLIST:
01 "Black Lazarus"
02 "Wake Up"
03 "UNDESIREABLE"
04 "9th Gate"
05 "9th Heaven"
06 "DISSOCIATION"
07 "History Of Violence"
08 "Stairway To Heaven"
09 "Love After Death"
10 "Only Dust Remains"

Only Dust Remains is out 3/28 via her own label Ugly Hag. Pre-order it here.

Méchant Vaporwave

