Um, Jennifer? Announce Debut Album Um Comma Jennifer Question Mark: Hear “Delancey”

Um, Jennifer? have been gaining buzz the past couple of years with playful singles exploring being trans, especially on last year's The Girl Class EP. Today, the self-proclaimed slut-rock duo is announcing their highly anticipated debut full-length, Um Comma Jennifer Question Mark, and sharing its lead single.

“‘Delancey' is written from two perspectives at once — your own disappointment with the one you love, and from the fear that they’re disappointed in you too," Elijah Scarpati explains, continuing:

It’s speaking aloud the anxious spiral that unrequited love creates. “Do you think I talk too much?” becomes “You talk way too much.” “I wish you would tell me what you’re thinking” becomes “I don’t think you’ll get it.” It’s impossible to tell which lyric is which, but I did really think I saw you walking on Delancey. And I do really want to know if you want me, baby. Musically, it’s a surprisingly upbeat song. Maybe because it’s funny to be in love and to be scared about it. Or maybe it’s because if we don’t laugh about it all, we’ll cry.

About the music video, he added:

It’s a morning walk home from a raucous night out. It’s a bittersweet reflection of someone you used to know, wishing you’d bump into them just so you can act like you don’t care. Filmed in the Lower East Side and East Village of Manhattan, we visit some scenes familiar to the Um, Jennifer? Universe.

Fig Regan is the other half of the band, and Um Comma Jennifer Question Mark was produced by Ariel Loh, who became the first trans Asian recipient of a Grammy last month. Watch the "Delancey" music video below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "So Sick!"

02 "Delancey"

03 "Girl Class"

04 "Daddy’s Girl"

05 "Fishy"

06 "Old Grimes"

07 "Jennifer’s Dungeon"

08 "Keep It Tight"

09 "Car Wash"

10 "Went On T"

11 "Cut Me Open"

Um Comma Jennifer Question Mark is out 4/25 on Final Girl. Pre-order it here.